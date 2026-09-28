KPI Opens Polypropylene Warehouse In Kazakhstan's Shymkent

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries Inc. (KPI), a subsidiary of KazMunayGas, has officially opened a polypropylene storage and distribution warehouse in Shymkent to supply domestic processors in southern Kazakhstan, KazMunayGas said.

The warehouse has been operating in test mode since February 2026. During this period, 3,800 tons of polypropylene were supplied to processing companies. The facility has a storage capacity of up to 1,000 tons at a time.

“Our task is not only to provide customers with quality products, but also to deliver the required volumes within the required timeframe. The Shymkent warehouse has improved the availability of KPI polypropylene for processors in the southern region and shortened delivery times. This, in turn, helps customers plan their production processes more steadily and optimize logistics costs,” KPI representatives said.

On the day of the official opening, polypropylene was supplied from the warehouse to KPI's regular customers, including Bal Carpet and Marvik Partners.

The expansion of KPI's warehouse infrastructure comes amid growing polypropylene supplies to domestic processors. In January-August 2026, the company's polypropylene shipments to the domestic market increased by 23.4% compared with the same period of 2025.

According to KMG, KPI's customer base of processing companies increased from 105 at the beginning of 2025 to more than 180 in 2026. Shipments through KPI's regional warehouses in Astana, Almaty and Shymkent more than tripled to 13,550 tons in January-August 2026 from 3,680 tons in the same period of 2025.

KPI currently produces 17 grades of polypropylene, which are used by Kazakh companies to manufacture construction materials, medical products, agrotechnical textiles, carpets, packaging and other products.

According to the company, Kazakhstan's dependence on polypropylene imports has declined from 63% in 2022 to 4%, while KPI's share of the domestic market has increased from 2% to 80%.

The company said its petrochemical complex plays a significant role in meeting domestic demand for polypropylene and supports the development of small and medium-sized businesses involved in polymer processing.