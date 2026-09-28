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US, UK Coordinate Arrests Near RAF Fairford
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Sunday that American authorities worked closely with British security services in the investigation that led to the arrest of five men near RAF Fairford in western England.
"They were looking to do big damage to our ports," Trump told reporters after arriving in Illinois to attend a golf tournament.
"The arrest of the UK was fantastic ... We had them under investigation," he said, adding that US authorities had monitored the suspects for a considerable period before they were taken into custody.
After the arrests, the US Embassy in London issued a security warning advising American citizens to remain especially alert and pay close attention to their surroundings.
"US-associated facilities, gatherings, and organizations may be at heightened risk," the diplomatic mission said, while noting that British authorities currently rate the country's nationwide terrorism threat as "severe."
British authorities declared a major incident Sunday in a village located near the military base and evacuated 85 households after police arrested the five men under the Explosives Act.
UK Counter Terrorism Policing said the suspects were detained on suspicion of preparing to carry out an act of terrorism.
"They were looking to do big damage to our ports," Trump told reporters after arriving in Illinois to attend a golf tournament.
"The arrest of the UK was fantastic ... We had them under investigation," he said, adding that US authorities had monitored the suspects for a considerable period before they were taken into custody.
After the arrests, the US Embassy in London issued a security warning advising American citizens to remain especially alert and pay close attention to their surroundings.
"US-associated facilities, gatherings, and organizations may be at heightened risk," the diplomatic mission said, while noting that British authorities currently rate the country's nationwide terrorism threat as "severe."
British authorities declared a major incident Sunday in a village located near the military base and evacuated 85 households after police arrested the five men under the Explosives Act.
UK Counter Terrorism Policing said the suspects were detained on suspicion of preparing to carry out an act of terrorism.
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