Global High-Throughput Screening Instruments Market Forecast, 20262032 - AI, Automation, And Integrated Workflows Drive Growth From USD 15.36 Billion To USD 24.58 Billion At An 8.09% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI via interoperable automation, assay miniaturization, higher instrument utilization, and lifecycle investment in validation, training, maintenance, and data quality.

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "High Throughput Screening Instruments Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market research report provides an in-depth assessment of the global high-throughput screening instruments market, which is projected to reach USD 15.36 billion in 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 8.09% to USD 24.58 billion by 2032. It examines technological developments, workflow requirements, regional conditions, and procurement priorities shaping market growth.

HIGH-THROUGHPUT SCREENING INSTRUMENTS MARKET OVERVIEW

High-throughput screening instruments enable the rapid evaluation of large compound, biological, and genetic libraries. Market demand is driven by the need for reproducible workflows, higher assay throughput, multimodal detection, laboratory automation, and integration with data systems. Adoption increasingly depends on how effectively instruments operate within complete screening environments rather than on standalone hardware capabilities.

AUTOMATION, MULTIPLEXING, AND WORKFLOW INTEGRATION

Screening laboratories are adopting integrated workflows that connect liquid handling, plate movement, detection, incubation, imaging, and analysis. Multiplexed assays and miniaturized formats can increase information yield while reducing reagent consumption, but they also create greater requirements for calibration, environmental control, and method validation.

Interoperability, flexible scheduling, and compatibility with laboratory information systems are becoming important purchasing criteria. These insights support strategic planning by helping stakeholders align technology investments with operational requirements and long-term laboratory capacity.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN SCREENING

Artificial intelligence is advancing image analysis, anomaly detection, hit prioritization, assay optimization, and predictive experimental design. Its effectiveness depends on high-quality, well-annotated datasets and transparent validation against established biological controls.

Organizations are combining machine learning with laboratory automation to shorten decision cycles while retaining human oversight for model governance, reproducibility, and confirmation of biologically meaningful results. Understanding these adoption factors can guide risk mitigation when implementing AI-assisted screening workflows.

REGIONAL MARKET DYNAMICS

. North America benefits from strong pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and contract research infrastructure, with an emphasis on automation, translational screening, and data integration.

. Europe combines advanced life-science research with rigorous laboratory and data-governance expectations. The European Union also supports cross-border collaboration and standardized practices.

. Asia-Pacific is expanding biomedical research capacity and laboratory modernization across Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

. Latin America is developing screening capabilities through research institutions, pharmaceutical activity, and localized laboratory investment.

. The Middle East is building specialized research and healthcare infrastructure, while Africa presents varied opportunities shaped by access, technical support, and demand for scalable platforms.

ECONOMIC BLOCS AND COLLABORATIVE NETWORKS

ASEAN markets combine growing regional research activity with different levels of laboratory maturity, creating demand for adaptable systems and local technical support. BRICS members offer substantial scientific capabilities but differ in funding, regulation, and procurement.

The European Union prioritizes collaborative research, data governance, and harmonized practices. G7 economies generally emphasize advanced automation, reproducibility, and integration with sophisticated research networks. GCC countries are expanding scientific and healthcare infrastructure, while NATO members represent a broad technology ecosystem with differing national procurement priorities.

COUNTRY-LEVEL PRIORITIES

The United States and Canada prioritize advanced automation, translational research, and integration across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic laboratories. Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom combine established research capabilities with strong quality systems and regulatory alignment.

China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia are strengthening screening capacity through biotechnology development, research modernization, and laboratory digitization. Brazil and Mexico are expanding capabilities through institutional research and healthcare investment. Russia's market reflects the importance of domestic infrastructure, specialized expertise, and access to appropriate equipment and services.

These country-level comparisons can inform market entry strategies by highlighting differences in infrastructure maturity, technical support needs, and procurement conditions.

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES FOR MARKET PARTICIPANTS

. Develop modular platforms with open data connectivity and compatibility with existing laboratory workflows.

. Evaluate lifecycle requirements, including assay development, calibration, service response, operator training, cybersecurity, and instrument utilization.

. Establish validation frameworks for automated and AI-assisted decisions.

. Use representative control materials and continuously monitor data quality.

. Adapt regional deployment plans to infrastructure reliability, regulatory requirements, local expertise, and the availability of consumables and maintenance support.

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM THIS REPORT

. The market is forecast to grow from USD 15.36 billion in 2026 to USD 24.58 billion by 2032.

. Connected workflows, validated analytics, and flexible automation are becoming more important than throughput alone.

. AI adoption requires reliable datasets, transparent validation, and effective governance.

. Regional infrastructure, service availability, and regulatory expectations strongly influence purchasing decisions.

. Interoperability, lifecycle support, workforce readiness, and data quality are central to successful deployment.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. High Throughput Screening Instruments Market, by Offering

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Consumables

7.2.1. Microplates

7.2.2. Pipette Tips

7.2.3. Reagents & Assay Kits

7.3. Equipments

7.3.1. Imaging Systems

7.3.2. Liquid Handling Equipment

7.3.3. Microarray Scanners

7.3.4. PCR Systems

7.3.5. Microplate Readers

7.4. Software & Services

7.4.1. Consulting Services

7.4.2. Data Analysis Software

7.4.3. Maintenance Services

8. High Throughput Screening Instruments Market, by Technology

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Fluorescence Based

8.2.1. Fluorescence Polarization

8.2.2. Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer (FRET)

8.2.3. Homogeneous Time Resolved Fluorescence (HTRF)

8.2.4. Time Resolved Fluorescence (TRF)

8.3. Label Free

8.3.1. Bio Layer Interferometry

8.3.2. Surface Plasmon Resonance

8.4. Magnetic Based

8.5. Mass Spectrometry

8.6. Radiometric Based

9. High Throughput Screening Instruments Market, by Screening Model

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Cell Based

9.3. Tissue Based

10. High Throughput Screening Instruments Market, by Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Compound Management

10.3. Drug Discovery

10.4. Genomics

10.5. Proteomics

10.6. Clinical Screening

11. High Throughput Screening Instruments Market, by End User

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Academic Institutions

11.3. Biotechnology Companies

11.4. Contract Research Organizations

11.5. Government Research Institutes

11.6. Pharmaceutical Companies

12. High Throughput Screening Instruments Market, by Region

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Asia-Pacific

12.3. Europe

12.4. North America

12.5. Latin America

12.6. Middle East

12.7. Africa

13. High Throughput Screening Instruments Market, by Group

13.1. Introduction

13.2. NATO

13.3. G7

13.4. BRICS

13.5. European Union

13.6. ASEAN

13.7. GCC

14. High Throughput Screening Instruments Market, by Country

14.1. Introduction

14.2. United States

14.3. China

14.4. India

14.5. Japan

14.6. Brazil

14.7. Germany

14.8. United Kingdom

14.9. Canada

14.10. France

14.11. Mexico

14.12. South Korea

14.13. Italy

14.14. Australia

14.15. Spain

14.16. Russia

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

16. Company Profiles

16.1. Danaher Corporation

16.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

16.3. Revvity, Inc.

16.4. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

16.5. Hamilton Company

16.6. Sartorius AG

16.7. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

16.8. Tecan Group Ltd.

16.9. Becton, Dickinson and Company

16.10. Yokogawa Electric Corporation

16.11. Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

16.12. Evotec SE

16.13. Nikon Corporation

16.14. Eurofins Scientific SE

16.15. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

16.16. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

16.17. SPT Labtech Ltd

16.18. Analytik Jena GmbH+Co. KG

16.19. FORMULATRIX, Inc.

16.20. BMG LABTECH GmbH

16.21. Aurora Biomed Inc.

16.22. Araceli Biosciences

16.23. Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co.KG

16.24. BICO Group AB

16.25. Eppendorf SE

16.26. Hidex Oy

16.27. Hudson Lab Automation

16.28. Promega Corporation

16.29. Waters Corporation

17. Key Experts

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