Global High-Throughput Screening Instruments Market Forecast, 20262032 - AI, Automation, And Integrated Workflows Drive Growth From USD 15.36 Billion To USD 24.58 Billion At An 8.09% CAGR
Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "High Throughput Screening Instruments Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market research report provides an in-depth assessment of the global high-throughput screening instruments market, which is projected to reach USD 15.36 billion in 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 8.09% to USD 24.58 billion by 2032. It examines technological developments, workflow requirements, regional conditions, and procurement priorities shaping market growth.
HIGH-THROUGHPUT SCREENING INSTRUMENTS MARKET OVERVIEW
High-throughput screening instruments enable the rapid evaluation of large compound, biological, and genetic libraries. Market demand is driven by the need for reproducible workflows, higher assay throughput, multimodal detection, laboratory automation, and integration with data systems. Adoption increasingly depends on how effectively instruments operate within complete screening environments rather than on standalone hardware capabilities.
AUTOMATION, MULTIPLEXING, AND WORKFLOW INTEGRATION
Screening laboratories are adopting integrated workflows that connect liquid handling, plate movement, detection, incubation, imaging, and analysis. Multiplexed assays and miniaturized formats can increase information yield while reducing reagent consumption, but they also create greater requirements for calibration, environmental control, and method validation.
Interoperability, flexible scheduling, and compatibility with laboratory information systems are becoming important purchasing criteria. These insights support strategic planning by helping stakeholders align technology investments with operational requirements and long-term laboratory capacity.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN SCREENING
Artificial intelligence is advancing image analysis, anomaly detection, hit prioritization, assay optimization, and predictive experimental design. Its effectiveness depends on high-quality, well-annotated datasets and transparent validation against established biological controls.
Organizations are combining machine learning with laboratory automation to shorten decision cycles while retaining human oversight for model governance, reproducibility, and confirmation of biologically meaningful results. Understanding these adoption factors can guide risk mitigation when implementing AI-assisted screening workflows.
REGIONAL MARKET DYNAMICS
. North America benefits from strong pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and contract research infrastructure, with an emphasis on automation, translational screening, and data integration.
. Europe combines advanced life-science research with rigorous laboratory and data-governance expectations. The European Union also supports cross-border collaboration and standardized practices.
. Asia-Pacific is expanding biomedical research capacity and laboratory modernization across Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.
. Latin America is developing screening capabilities through research institutions, pharmaceutical activity, and localized laboratory investment.
. The Middle East is building specialized research and healthcare infrastructure, while Africa presents varied opportunities shaped by access, technical support, and demand for scalable platforms.
ECONOMIC BLOCS AND COLLABORATIVE NETWORKS
ASEAN markets combine growing regional research activity with different levels of laboratory maturity, creating demand for adaptable systems and local technical support. BRICS members offer substantial scientific capabilities but differ in funding, regulation, and procurement.
The European Union prioritizes collaborative research, data governance, and harmonized practices. G7 economies generally emphasize advanced automation, reproducibility, and integration with sophisticated research networks. GCC countries are expanding scientific and healthcare infrastructure, while NATO members represent a broad technology ecosystem with differing national procurement priorities.
COUNTRY-LEVEL PRIORITIES
The United States and Canada prioritize advanced automation, translational research, and integration across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic laboratories. Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom combine established research capabilities with strong quality systems and regulatory alignment.
China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia are strengthening screening capacity through biotechnology development, research modernization, and laboratory digitization. Brazil and Mexico are expanding capabilities through institutional research and healthcare investment. Russia's market reflects the importance of domestic infrastructure, specialized expertise, and access to appropriate equipment and services.
These country-level comparisons can inform market entry strategies by highlighting differences in infrastructure maturity, technical support needs, and procurement conditions.
STRATEGIC PRIORITIES FOR MARKET PARTICIPANTS
. Develop modular platforms with open data connectivity and compatibility with existing laboratory workflows.
. Evaluate lifecycle requirements, including assay development, calibration, service response, operator training, cybersecurity, and instrument utilization.
. Establish validation frameworks for automated and AI-assisted decisions.
. Use representative control materials and continuously monitor data quality.
. Adapt regional deployment plans to infrastructure reliability, regulatory requirements, local expertise, and the availability of consumables and maintenance support.
KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM THIS REPORT
. The market is forecast to grow from USD 15.36 billion in 2026 to USD 24.58 billion by 2032.
. Connected workflows, validated analytics, and flexible automation are becoming more important than throughput alone.
. AI adoption requires reliable datasets, transparent validation, and effective governance.
. Regional infrastructure, service availability, and regulatory expectations strongly influence purchasing decisions.
. Interoperability, lifecycle support, workforce readiness, and data quality are central to successful deployment.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. High Throughput Screening Instruments Market, by Offering
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Consumables
7.2.1. Microplates
7.2.2. Pipette Tips
7.2.3. Reagents & Assay Kits
7.3. Equipments
7.3.1. Imaging Systems
7.3.2. Liquid Handling Equipment
7.3.3. Microarray Scanners
7.3.4. PCR Systems
7.3.5. Microplate Readers
7.4. Software & Services
7.4.1. Consulting Services
7.4.2. Data Analysis Software
7.4.3. Maintenance Services
8. High Throughput Screening Instruments Market, by Technology
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Fluorescence Based
8.2.1. Fluorescence Polarization
8.2.2. Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer (FRET)
8.2.3. Homogeneous Time Resolved Fluorescence (HTRF)
8.2.4. Time Resolved Fluorescence (TRF)
8.3. Label Free
8.3.1. Bio Layer Interferometry
8.3.2. Surface Plasmon Resonance
8.4. Magnetic Based
8.5. Mass Spectrometry
8.6. Radiometric Based
9. High Throughput Screening Instruments Market, by Screening Model
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Cell Based
9.3. Tissue Based
10. High Throughput Screening Instruments Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Compound Management
10.3. Drug Discovery
10.4. Genomics
10.5. Proteomics
10.6. Clinical Screening
11. High Throughput Screening Instruments Market, by End User
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Academic Institutions
11.3. Biotechnology Companies
11.4. Contract Research Organizations
11.5. Government Research Institutes
11.6. Pharmaceutical Companies
12. High Throughput Screening Instruments Market, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. Europe
12.4. North America
12.5. Latin America
12.6. Middle East
12.7. Africa
13. High Throughput Screening Instruments Market, by Group
13.1. Introduction
13.2. NATO
13.3. G7
13.4. BRICS
13.5. European Union
13.6. ASEAN
13.7. GCC
14. High Throughput Screening Instruments Market, by Country
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United States
14.3. China
14.4. India
14.5. Japan
14.6. Brazil
14.7. Germany
14.8. United Kingdom
14.9. Canada
14.10. France
14.11. Mexico
14.12. South Korea
14.13. Italy
14.14. Australia
14.15. Spain
14.16. Russia
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
16.1. Danaher Corporation
16.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
16.3. Revvity, Inc.
16.4. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
16.5. Hamilton Company
16.6. Sartorius AG
16.7. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
16.8. Tecan Group Ltd.
16.9. Becton, Dickinson and Company
16.10. Yokogawa Electric Corporation
16.11. Greiner Bio-One International GmbH
16.12. Evotec SE
16.13. Nikon Corporation
16.14. Eurofins Scientific SE
16.15. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.
16.16. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
16.17. SPT Labtech Ltd
16.18. Analytik Jena GmbH+Co. KG
16.19. FORMULATRIX, Inc.
16.20. BMG LABTECH GmbH
16.21. Aurora Biomed Inc.
16.22. Araceli Biosciences
16.23. Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co.KG
16.24. BICO Group AB
16.25. Eppendorf SE
16.26. Hidex Oy
16.27. Hudson Lab Automation
16.28. Promega Corporation
16.29. Waters Corporation
17. Key Experts
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