HSBC Adopts Nasdaq Calypso's Enhanced Exchange-Traded Derivatives Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partnering with Nasdaq, HSBC has adopted Nasdaq Calypso for the bank's exchange-traded derivatives (ETD) clearing platform, providing HSBC with a fully integrated set of clearing capabilities.

HSBC's Derivatives Clearing Services already execute ETD transactions for institutional clients across 40 global futures exchanges, and clear ETDs and over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives through the world's largest central counterparties (CCPs).

Since 2011, HSBC has used Nasdaq Calypso to clear clients' OTC derivatives, including interest rate, inflation and credit default swaps. HSBC also uses Nasdaq Calypso for repo clearing and, by year-end, will extend its use to US Treasury cash transactions in preparation for mandatory clearing.

Najib Lamhaouar, Global Head of OTC Clearing and ETDs, HSBC, says:“Using Nasdaq Calypso on a multi-product basis is an enabler for cross-margining that enhances our clients' ability to manage their collateral and market risk within the HSBC Real Clear product suite.* With real-time visibility of clearing activity, margin, collateral and risk exposure, HSBC Real Clear helps clients make more informed funding and risk decisions to operate more efficiently. Our partnership with Nasdaq positions us well for changes in the clearing space, including the move to always-on markets and the increasing demand we are seeing from market participants for tokenised assets and collateral.”

Magnus Haglind, Head of Capital Markets Technology, Nasdaq, says:“The pace of market evolution and technology innovation is placing new demands on clearing infrastructure. As markets move toward an always-on model, firms are seeking modern, streamlined systems that can support always-on risk management, AI adoption and ever greater ecosystem connectivity. With that foundation in place, Nasdaq Calypso offers the flexibility to adapt to new asset classes, markets and client requirements, without adding operational complexity.”

Nasdaq Calypso is an advanced capital markets and treasury platform used by banks, brokers, asset managers, central banks, and other financial institutions to support capital markets and treasury workflows. This expansion of the platform's ETD clearing capabilities reflects a strategic decision by Nasdaq to reinforce Nasdaq Calypso's position as a modular and scalable solution, designed to help clients navigate an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving clearing landscape.

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A bout HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 56 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,438bn at 30 June 2026, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading technology platform that powers the world's economies. We architect the world's most modern markets, power the innovation economy, and build trust in the financial system. We empower economic opportunity by designing and deploying the technology, data, and advanced analytics that enable our clients to capture opportunities, navigate risk, and strengthen resilience. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“will”,“can” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the benefits of Nasdaq Calypso and its expanded capabilities for the exchange-traded derivatives clearing platform. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in Nasdaq's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q which are available on Nasdaq's investor relations website at and the SEC's website at Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NDAQG

gives clients real-time visibility of clearing activity, margin, collateral and risk, helping them stay closer to their positions throughout the day. It offers tools to improve funding, risk and operational decision-making, including margin forecasting, intraday monitoring and scenario analysis. For more information on HSBC Real Clear, please click