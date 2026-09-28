Microencapsulated Paraffin Phase Change Materials - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On The $389M Market By 2030 As Tariffs Reshape Supply Chains And BASF, Honeywell, Dow, Croda, And Microtek Battle For Energy-Efficiency Revenue

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Microencapsulated Paraffin Phase Change Materials - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microencapsulated paraffin phase change materials market was valued at US$278.1 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$389 million by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 5.8%. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for energy-efficient thermal management technologies across building and construction, HVAC, textiles, electronics, packaging, healthcare, chemicals, and automotive applications.

The market report provides comprehensive analysis of current trends, growth drivers, competitive conditions, regional opportunities, and forecasts through 2030. It also incorporates the latest global tariff developments, trade negotiations, sourcing disruptions, and supply chain realignments affecting manufacturers and end users of microencapsulated paraffin phase change materials.

Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Demand for energy-efficient building materials remains a major catalyst for market expansion. Microencapsulated paraffin phase change materials are increasingly incorporated into wallboards, insulation, plaster, coatings, and other construction products to support passive thermal regulation. These applications can moderate indoor temperature fluctuations and reduce reliance on conventional heating and cooling systems, helping building owners address energy costs, carbon reduction targets, and increasingly stringent efficiency standards.

Textiles represent another important growth opportunity. Phase change materials are being integrated into sportswear, outdoor clothing, bedding, sleepwear, and protective garments to improve thermal comfort under changing environmental conditions. Continued innovation in smart and functional textiles is expected to broaden commercial adoption across consumer, occupational, and performance-oriented products.

Electronics manufacturers are also evaluating microencapsulated paraffin technologies for thermal management in compact devices. Their capacity to absorb excess heat can help stabilize operating temperatures, protect sensitive components, and support product reliability. This opportunity is becoming more relevant as smartphones, laptops, wearables, and other electronic products become smaller and more powerful.

Advances in encapsulation processes are improving material stability, durability, operating life, and compatibility with different substrates. These developments are enabling wider integration into industrial and consumer products while supporting more consistent thermal performance. Sustainability initiatives, green building programs, urbanization, and growth in middle-class consumption across emerging markets are providing additional momentum.

Segment and Regional Outlook



Building and Construction: The segment is projected to reach US$110.1 million by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 4.2%.

HVAC: The HVAC end-use segment is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% during the analysis period.

United States: The U.S. market was valued at US$73.1 million in 2024.

China: China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% and reach US$63 million by 2030. Other Markets: The analysis also evaluates opportunities in Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, the wider Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks the effects of energy-efficiency regulation, construction activity, technological innovation, urbanization, and changing procurement strategies on market development. It assesses how tariff negotiations across more than 180 countries may influence raw material costs, sourcing decisions, manufacturing footprints, and international trade flows. Revised global and regional forecasts reflect economic uncertainty, supply chain turbulence, and structural changes in globalization.

Expert commentary from economists, trade specialists, and industry professionals provides context for evolving market conditions and emerging commercial opportunities. The analysis also examines product and process innovation, regional market positioning, and the competitive strength of established and emerging suppliers.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the microencapsulated paraffin phase change materials market by value across building and construction, HVAC, electrical and electronics, packaging, textiles, chemicals, healthcare, aerospace and automotive, and other end uses. Geographic coverage includes the United States, Canada, China, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Independent annual sales analysis and market forecasts are provided for 2024 through 2030, supported by historical data from 2015 to 2023. Buyers also receive one year of complimentary updates covering relevant market, technology, trade, and competitive developments.

Strategic Value of the Report



Identify high-growth end-use segments and regional revenue opportunities.

Evaluate market drivers, restraints, technology trends, and regulatory influences.

Assess the effects of tariffs, economic uncertainty, and supply chain restructuring.

Compare the geographic presence and competitive positioning of major suppliers. Support investment, product development, sourcing, and market-entry decisions with actionable intelligence.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles 48 companies active in the microencapsulated paraffin phase change materials market. Featured participants include ADVANSA, Andores New Energy, BASF SE, Climator Sweden AB, Croda International Plc, Cryopak, Data Nanotechnology, Dow Chemical Company, Entropic, Fotech A/S, Honeywell, Laird Performance Materials, Michelman, Microtek Laboratories, Outlast Technologies, Phase Change Energy Solutions, Phase Change Products Pty Ltd, Rubitherm Technologies GmbH, and Tempered Entropy.

Competitive intelligence includes updated global market share estimates, company positioning, brand analysis, product innovation, and assessments of leading, active, niche, and emerging participants. Together, these insights provide a detailed view of how competition, sustainability priorities, thermal management requirements, and international trade conditions are shaping the global microencapsulated paraffin phase change materials market through 2030.



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