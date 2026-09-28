A.P. Moller Capital Agrees To Acquire A Majority Stake In Euroports Group



Euroports Group (“Euroports”) is one of the largest bulk and breakbulk port-infrastructure operators in Europe with more than 50 deep-sea and inland terminals, handling over 70 million tons of dry and liquid bulk cargo each year.

Anchored in Belgium, Euroports strives to combine European bulk and breakbulk port operations with global best practices delivered daily by its c.3,000 employees.

Euroports also operates Manuport Logistics (“MPL”), a leading Belgium anchored logistics company that customises global supply chain solutions for clients.

A.P. Moller Capital will partner with SFPIM and PMV, who remain shareholders in a new consortium, supporting Euroports' long-term growth and development. The transaction marks A.P. Moller Capital's second investment in Europe, following its investment in BERGÉ Logistics, underscoring its global focus on critical transportation and logistics infrastructure and its deep domain expertise in ports.



COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.P. Moller Capital is pleased to announce that, through a separately managed fund vehicle, it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in Euroports Group (“Euroports”), a leading port terminal operator and provider of logistics solutions.

Following completion of the transaction, A.P. Moller Capital will become the majority shareholder in Euroports alongside SFPIM and PMV, who will remain shareholders, supporting the company's long-term development.

Euroports operates more than 50 deep-sea and inland port terminals across 10 European countries and China. The company handles more than 70 million tonnes of bulk, breakbulk and liquid bulk cargo each year, including fertilisers, agribulk, sugar, fruit, forest products, metals and minerals. Euroports employs around 3,000 people.

The company also operates and manages Manuport Logistics (MPL), an independent freight forwarding business active in more than 20 countries. Manuport Logistics will continue to operate under its own brand and pursue its growth plan as part of the wider Euroports platform.

The new consortium led by A.P. Moller Capital's majority ownership will jointly support Euroports, while preserving the company's existing management structure, governance framework and strategic direction. The current management team has successfully achieved stable growth over the years and will continue under the new ownership structure.

The shareholders will support management's plans to expand Euroports' activities, broaden its footprint and help attract additional customers and volumes, while maintaining high standards of service and a strong commitment to responsible growth and long-term value creation for all stakeholders.

The investment follows A.P. Moller Capital's investment in BERGÉ Logistics, a leading port infrastructure and logistics company in Spain, and further expands its growing European presence in transportation and logistics infrastructure.

Commenting on the transaction, Koen Van Loo, CEO at SFPIM, said:“SFPIM welcomes the entry of A.P. Moller Capital into Euroports' shareholder base. The financial strength and operational expertise of A.P. Moller Capital reinforces the future of Euroports, a logistics player vital to the Belgian economy. In partnership with PMV, SFPIM is committed to supporting Euroports' responsible and sustainable growth, ensuring the development of its infrastructure and long-term value creation. SFPIM reaffirms its role as a key investor in anchoring strategic assets in Belgium.”

Commenting on the transaction, Michel Casselman, General Manager at PMV, said:“We are very pleased to welcome A.P. Moller Capital to the shareholder base of Euroports. The arrival of a leading global investor such as A.P. Moller Capital confirms Euroports' strong position and the quality of the business that has been built over the years. Together, we are committed to supporting Euroports in its continued growth and to strengthening its long-term development in a responsible and successful way.”

Kim Fejfer, Managing Partner and CEO at A.P. Moller Capital added:“In a changing world, resilient supply chains and secure trade flows are increasingly essential to economic stability and growth. As one of the largest non-containerized port-infrastructure operators in Europe, Euroports, plays a critical role in facilitating the movement of essential commodities through infrastructure that underpins European industry, food systems and manufacturing. We see significant long-term value in combining Euroports' strong operational platform with A.P. Moller Capital's industrial expertise and long-term investment approach. Together with SFPIM, PMV and the management team, we look forward to developing Euroports' position as a leading provider of critical logistics infrastructure and helping ensure that important trade flows remain efficient, reliable and resilient.”

Joe Nielsen, Partner at A.P. Moller Capital, said:“Euroports is a substantial ports and logistics platform with a diversified terminal network that provides its customers with resilient supply chain opportunities and exposure to essential cargo flows across Europe. We are excited to support the next phase of Euroports' growth as we build on these strengths to broaden the company's footprint and attract new customers and volumes.”

Frédéric Platini, CEO Euroports Group said:“Euroports plays a vital role in global logistics networks, with critical infrastructure assets and a compelling service offering for essential commodities. This transaction marks the beginning of a new chapter for Euroports, providing a strong basis to continue its growth trajectory, pursue new opportunities and build on the solid foundations that have underpinned its success to date.”

Completion of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory and other third-party approvals.

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Media Contacts:

John Thompson; +44 7951 060859

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About A.P. Moller Capital

A.P. Moller Capital is a global institutional fund manager focused on scaling critical infrastructure businesses, particularly in transportation, logistics and energy transition. A.P. Moller Capital invests in and develops businesses that support sustainable economic growth and prosperity in its markets of operations, while striving to deliver consistent and attractive investment returns to its investors. A.P. Moller Capital, part of A.P. Moller Group, is authorised by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority.

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About Euroports

Euroports is one of the leading maritime infrastructure companies in Europe, operating 50+ deep-sea and inland port terminals. Euroports, operates and manages global marine supply solutions through its subsidiary MPL and plays a critical role for many international customers in various industries. Euroports handles more than 70 million tonnes of bulk, breakbulk and liquid cargo per year and employs around 3000 people. With an extensive network of terminals and logistics hubs, Euroports is a crucial link in the international logistics chain dedicated to essential commodities. Euroports is an international hub for trade, logistics, and economic activities.

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About SFPIM

SFPIM is the Belgian federal investment and holding company, managing the financial holdings of the Belgian State. It provides capital to companies and strategic sectors such as energy transition and public services, finance, healthcare, and aerospace/defence. SFPIM is committed to strengthening the sustainable growth of the Belgian economy and anchoring strategic assets for the long term. SFPIM manages approximately €20 billion in assets.

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About PMV

PMV is the Flemish investment company shaping the future of the Flemish economy. PMV finances promising businesses from their earliest start-up phase through to growth and internationalisation. It offers tailored financial solutions to entrepreneurs with a sound business plan and a strong management team, through equity, loans and guarantees. In addition, PMV develops projects with and for the government and in partnership with other stakeholders on projects that are important for prosperity and well-being in Flanders. PMV has a portfolio of EUR 4.77 billion under management.

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