Activated Carbon Market 2026-2031 - Activated Carbon Market To Reach USD 5.47 Billion By 2031 As Water Purification Demand Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stricter PFAS, mercury and emissions rules are boosting water, flue-gas and biogas uses, favoring regenerable GAC, reactivation services, feedstock diversification and circular supply.

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Activated Carbon - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global activated carbon market is estimated at USD 4.16 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 5.47 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 5.62% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by stricter water-quality regulations, PFAS treatment requirements, mercury-emission controls and rising demand for purification technologies across municipal and industrial applications.

Water Purification Regulations Drive Activated Carbon Demand

Water treatment remains a major growth engine for the activated carbon market as regulators worldwide reduce allowable contaminant thresholds. In the United States, PFAS regulations are prompting utilities to invest in high-capacity granular activated carbon systems and secure long-term supply agreements. European utilities face similar requirements under the updated Drinking Water Directive, while municipalities in China and India continue to expand treatment capacity in response to population growth and urbanization.

Utilities are increasingly favoring regenerable granular activated carbon over powdered alternatives for continuous treatment applications. Although these systems may require higher initial investment, reactivation can reduce disposal requirements and improve lifecycle economics. Suppliers that combine virgin activated carbon production with regional reactivation services are well positioned to benefit from circular procurement strategies.

Mercury-Control Mandates Support Industrial Applications

Revised Mercury and Air Toxics Standards in the United States, alongside comparable regulations in China, India and Japan, continue to support demand for powdered and impregnated activated carbon used in flue-gas treatment. While coal-fired power capacity is declining in some markets, operating facilities must upgrade emission-control systems to comply with tighter standards.

Brominated and halogenated activated carbon grades are expected to maintain premium positioning because of their technical performance in long-duration mercury capture. Additional market opportunities are emerging from solvent recovery, low-sulphur fuel regulations, biogas upgrading and hydrogen sulphide removal at small-scale facilities.

Feedstock Constraints Reshape Supply Strategies

Coconut-shell charcoal supplies have tightened because of weather-related harvest disruptions, export restrictions and competition from alternative uses. Export declines from Indonesia during 2024 contributed to higher prices, longer lead times and increased procurement costs in North America and Europe. The impact has been particularly significant for buyers using coconut-shell activated carbon in PFAS removal and other high-purity applications.

Manufacturers are responding by diversifying into wood, peat, lignite and low-rank coal feedstocks. Multi-feedstock producers demonstrated greater resilience during the 2024-2025 coconut-shell supply shortage by shifting production toward chemically activated wood and coal blends. Feedstock flexibility, supply security and lifecycle emissions are becoming increasingly important factors in long-term municipal and industrial contracts.

Coal-Based Carbon Retains the Largest Raw Material Share

Coal-derived products accounted for 43.18% of the activated carbon market in 2025, supported by competitive production costs and established supply networks in China, India and the United States. Coal-based activated carbon is expected to remain prominent in cost-sensitive municipal and industrial applications.

Coconut-shell activated carbon is forecast to grow at a 6.78% CAGR through 2031, outpacing other raw material categories. Its micropore structure supports PFAS adsorption, pharmaceutical purification and other high-value applications. Wood-based products are also gaining attention as manufacturers seek renewable feedstocks and customers place greater emphasis on greenhouse-gas emissions across sourcing, activation and reactivation cycles.

Granular Activated Carbon Gains Momentum

Powdered activated carbon represented 47.86% of the market in 2025, reflecting its extensive use in sugar processing, beverage production and batch water treatment. Its rapid adsorption performance and established dosing infrastructure will continue to support demand.

Granular activated carbon is projected to expand at a 6.30% CAGR as utilities adopt regenerable systems to lower total ownership costs. New and expanded reactivation facilities in the United States, France, Sweden and the United Kingdom are reducing transportation distances, improving supply resilience and supporting circular-economy objectives. Extruded and pelletized activated carbon is also gaining market share in flue-gas treatment and automotive evaporative-emission control, where mechanical strength and low pressure drop are critical.

Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Activated Carbon Market

Asia-Pacific accounted for 37.72% of global revenue in 2025 and is expected to register a 6.44% CAGR through 2031. Growth is supported by China's integrated coal-to-carbon production, India's municipal water infrastructure development and Southeast Asia's coconut-shell charcoal industry. Indian exporters increased shipments of coconut-shell activated carbon in 2024, including deliveries to the United States, Sri Lanka and Belgium.

North American market growth is being shaped by PFAS compliance and investment in domestic granular activated carbon capacity. New production and reactivation assets are improving regional availability and shortening delivery times. Europe is similarly expanding reactivation infrastructure as utilities respond to PFAS limits and industries increase spending on biogas purification and volatile organic compound control.

South America is advancing from a smaller base as Brazil and Argentina expand municipal treatment networks. The Middle East and Africa are also generating new demand through desalination, industrial water treatment and gold-processing projects. Across all regions, regulatory compliance, secure feedstock access, reactivation capacity and lower lifecycle emissions will remain central to activated carbon market growth through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing demand for water purification

4.2.2 Mercury-removal mandates for coal-fired plants

4.2.3 Surge in low-sulphur fuel regulations boosting solvent-recovery activated carbon

4.2.4 Increasing Bio-gas upgrading and H?S scrubbing at small-scale plants

4.2.5 Growing usage of activated carbon for air purification

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Supply-chain disruption for coconut shell charcoal

4.3.2 Coal-price volatility squeezing margins

4.3.3 High cap-ex for regional reactivation hubs

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5 Degree of Competition

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value and Volume)

5.1 By Raw Material

5.1.1 Coal-Based

5.1.2 Coconut-Shell-Based

5.1.3 Wood-Based

5.1.4 Other (Peat, Lignite, etc.)

5.2 By Form

5.2.1 Powdered Activated Carbon (PAC)

5.2.2 Granular Activated Carbon (GAC)

5.2.3 Extruded/Pelletised Activated Carbon (EAC)

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Decolorisation Treatment

5.3.2 Sugar Production

5.3.3 Concentration Treatment

5.3.4 Solvent Recovery

5.3.5 PFAS Adsorption Treatment

5.3.6 Drinking Water Treatment

5.3.7 Other Applications

5.4 By End-user Industry

5.4.1 Water Treatment

5.4.2 Industrial Processing

5.4.3 Healthcare

5.4.4 Food and Beverage

5.4.5 Automotive

5.4.6 Other End-user Industries

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 Asia-Pacifc

5.5.1.1 China

5.5.1.2 India

5.5.1.3 Japan

5.5.1.4 South Korea

5.5.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.5.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.2 North America

5.5.2.1 United States

5.5.2.2 Canada

5.5.2.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 France

5.5.3.4 Italy

5.5.3.5 Spain

5.5.3.6 NORDIC Countries

5.5.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.2 South Africa

5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share(%)/Ranking Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Albemarle Corporation

6.4.2 Arq, Inc.

6.4.3 Carbon Activated Corporation

6.4.4 CarboTech

6.4.5 Donau Carbon GmbH

6.4.6 Haycarb PLC

6.4.7 Ingevity

6.4.8 KALPAKA Chemicals

6.4.9 KURARAY CO., LTD.

6.4.10 MICBAC India

6.4.11 Nanping Yuanli Active Carbon Company

6.4.12 Norit

6.4.13 Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.

6.4.14 Puragen

6.4.15 Rotocarb (PTY) Ltd.

6.4.16 Shanghai Activated Carbon Co.,Ltd

6.4.17 Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH

6.4.18 Suneeta Carbons

6.4.19 Xylem

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

7.2 Rising PFAS-remediation spend by utilities

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