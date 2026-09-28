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Hiking Gear And Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 10.91 Billion At 7.0% CAGR As Premium, Sustainable Gear Demand Rises


2026-09-28 04:17:47
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROI opportunities lie in premium, lightweight, sustainable gear, digital sales, and repeat purchases fueled by upgrades, safety needs, and trip planning.

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Hiking Gear and Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Distribution Channel, Distribution Channel, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hiking gear & equipment market size was estimated at USD 6.37 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.91 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2026 to 2033. Growth is supported by increasing participation in hiking, trekking, adventure tourism, and wellness-oriented outdoor activities across developed and emerging markets.

Greater awareness of physical and mental well-being is encouraging consumers to pursue outdoor recreation, while social media continues to increase interest in hiking destinations and experiences, particularly among younger participants. Improved access to travel destinations and continued investment in outdoor infrastructure are also creating new opportunities for hiking gear and equipment manufacturers.

Consumer purchasing decisions increasingly emphasize product quality, durability, comfort, versatility, and ease of use. Buyers are researching products through digital platforms and consulting reviews, comparisons, and expert recommendations before purchasing. Demand is also shifting toward premium, performance-oriented products designed to improve safety, endurance, and convenience. Purchasing patterns remain closely connected to planned travel, outdoor events, and seasonal recreation, while replacement and upgrade cycles generate repeat sales.

Clothes account for the largest product share, reflecting sustained demand for performance apparel that provides weather protection, comfort, and adaptability. Frequent use and replacement requirements further support clothing sales. Footwear remains essential, with consumers prioritizing grip, durability, support, and terrain-specific performance. Backpacks are recording consistent demand for lightweight, ergonomic, and high-capacity designs suitable for day hikes and extended trips.

Equipment, including tents, sleeping systems, and trekking tools, represents a high-growth segment as more consumers participate in multi-day and experience-driven outdoor activities. Product development is focused on portability, durability, modular construction, and space-efficient storage. Hydration systems, lighting products, protective gear, and other accessories are also benefiting from greater attention to preparedness, safety, and convenience.

Innovation within the hiking gear & equipment market centers on lightweight, multifunctional, and user-friendly products. Manufacturers are adopting advanced synthetic fabrics, recycled polyester, bio-based materials, high-strength polymers, coated fabrics, and ultralight composites. Moisture-wicking textiles, waterproof and breathable membranes, and lightweight insulation are improving clothing and footwear performance, while stronger materials are enhancing the strength-to-weight ratios of backpacks and equipment.

Environmental responsibility is becoming increasingly important across product development and packaging. Brands are introducing PFC-free coatings, recyclable components, and low-impact materials while reducing unnecessary packaging and using recyclable alternatives. Established companies continue to compete through premium quality, technical performance, and product innovation, while emerging brands are strengthening their market position through affordable offerings and direct online engagement.

Global Hiking Gear & Equipment Market Report Segmentation

The report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country levels and analyzes key hiking gear & equipment market trends and opportunities across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The study segments the market by product, distribution channel, and region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Clothes
  • Footwear
  • Backpacks
  • Equipment
  • Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Specialty Store
  • Retail Store
  • Online

Specialty stores remain important for customers seeking technical guidance and product evaluation, while retail stores provide broad accessibility. Online channels are gaining momentum as consumers increasingly use digital research, product comparisons, customer reviews, and convenient delivery options to complete purchases.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • South Korea
    • Australia & New Zealand
  • Central & South America
    • Brazil
  • Middle East & Africa
    • South Africa

The global outlook remains favorable as outdoor participation expands and consumers invest in reliable, sustainable, and performance-focused products. Continued material innovation, stronger e-commerce capabilities, and growing demand for specialized equipment are expected to shape competition and support long-term hiking gear & equipment market growth through 2033.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 100
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.37 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $10.91 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Information Procurement
1.3.1. Purchased Database
1.3.2. Internal Database
1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives
1.3.4. Primary Research
1.4. Information Analysis
1.4.1. Data Analysis Models
1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.6. Data Validation & Publishing
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Regional Outlook
Chapter 3. Hiking Gear & Equipment Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.2.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis
3.2.2. Profit Margin Analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Driver Impact Analysis
3.3.2. Restraint Impact Analysis
3.3.3. Industry Challenges
3.3.4. Industry Opportunities
3.4. Industry Analysis Tools
3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces
3.4.1.1. Supplier Power
3.4.1.2. Buyer Power
3.4.1.3. Substitution Threat
3.4.1.4. Threat from New Entrant
3.4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.5. Market Entry Strategies
Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis
4.1. Demographic Analysis
4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences
4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision
4.4. Observations & Recommendations
Chapter 5. Hiking Gear & Equipment Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Hiking Gear & Equipment Market, By Product: Key Takeaways
5.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033
5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.3.1. Clothes: Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.3.2. Footwear: Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.3.3. Backpacks: Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.3.4. Equipment: Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.3.5. Others: Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 6. Hiking Gear & Equipment Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Hiking Gear & Equipment Market, By Distribution Channel: Key Takeaways
6.2. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033
6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Distribution Channel, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.3.1. Specialty Stores
6.3.2. Retail Stores
6.3.3. Online
Chapter 7. Hiking Gear & Equipment Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033
7.1.1. Country-Level Analysis: Key country dynamics and market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.2. North America
7.2.1. U.S.
7.2.2. Canada
7.2.3. Mexico
7.3. Europe
7.3.1. Germany
7.3.2. UK
7.3.3. France
7.3.4. Italy
7.3.5. Spain
7.4. Asia Pacific
7.4.1. China
7.4.2. India
7.4.3. Japan
7.4.4. South Korea
7.4.5. Australia & New Zealand
7.5. Central & South America
7.5.1. Brazil
7.6. Middle East & Africa
7.6.1. South Africa
Chapter 8. Hiking Gear & Equipment Market: Competitive Analysis
8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants
8.2. Company Categorization
8.3. Participant's Overview
8.4. Financial Performance
8.5. Product Portfolios
8.6. Brand Market Share Analysis, 2025 (%)
8.7. Company Heat Map Analysis, 2025
8.8. Strategy Mapping
8.9. Company Profiles
8.9.1. Profile Coverage: Company Overview, Financial Performance, Product Portfolios, and Strategic Initiatives
8.9.2. VF Corporation
8.9.3. Columbia Sportswear Company
8.9.4. Amer Sports
8.9.5. Johnson Outdoors Inc.
8.9.6. Newell Brands Inc.
8.9.7. Snow Peak Inc.
8.9.8. Adidas AG
8.9.9. Nike, Inc.
8.9.10. Dometic Group AB
8.9.11. Solo Brands Inc.
List of Tables [74]
List of Figures [51]
Companies Featured

  • VF Corporation
  • Columbia Sportswear Company
  • Amer Sports
  • Johnson Outdoors Inc.
  • Newell Brands Inc.
  • Snow Peak Inc.
  • Adidas AG
  • Nike, Inc.
  • Dometic Group AB
  • Solo Brands Inc.

For more information about this report visit

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