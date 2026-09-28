Hiking Gear And Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 10.91 Billion At 7.0% CAGR As Premium, Sustainable Gear Demand Rises
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$6.37 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$10.91 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Information Procurement
1.3.1. Purchased Database
1.3.2. Internal Database
1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives
1.3.4. Primary Research
1.4. Information Analysis
1.4.1. Data Analysis Models
1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.6. Data Validation & Publishing
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Regional Outlook
Chapter 3. Hiking Gear & Equipment Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.2.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis
3.2.2. Profit Margin Analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Driver Impact Analysis
3.3.2. Restraint Impact Analysis
3.3.3. Industry Challenges
3.3.4. Industry Opportunities
3.4. Industry Analysis Tools
3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces
3.4.1.1. Supplier Power
3.4.1.2. Buyer Power
3.4.1.3. Substitution Threat
3.4.1.4. Threat from New Entrant
3.4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.5. Market Entry Strategies
Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis
4.1. Demographic Analysis
4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences
4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision
4.4. Observations & Recommendations
Chapter 5. Hiking Gear & Equipment Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Hiking Gear & Equipment Market, By Product: Key Takeaways
5.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033
5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.3.1. Clothes: Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.3.2. Footwear: Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.3.3. Backpacks: Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.3.4. Equipment: Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.3.5. Others: Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 6. Hiking Gear & Equipment Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Hiking Gear & Equipment Market, By Distribution Channel: Key Takeaways
6.2. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033
6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Distribution Channel, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.3.1. Specialty Stores
6.3.2. Retail Stores
6.3.3. Online
Chapter 7. Hiking Gear & Equipment Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033
7.1.1. Country-Level Analysis: Key country dynamics and market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.2. North America
7.2.1. U.S.
7.2.2. Canada
7.2.3. Mexico
7.3. Europe
7.3.1. Germany
7.3.2. UK
7.3.3. France
7.3.4. Italy
7.3.5. Spain
7.4. Asia Pacific
7.4.1. China
7.4.2. India
7.4.3. Japan
7.4.4. South Korea
7.4.5. Australia & New Zealand
7.5. Central & South America
7.5.1. Brazil
7.6. Middle East & Africa
7.6.1. South Africa
Chapter 8. Hiking Gear & Equipment Market: Competitive Analysis
8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants
8.2. Company Categorization
8.3. Participant's Overview
8.4. Financial Performance
8.5. Product Portfolios
8.6. Brand Market Share Analysis, 2025 (%)
8.7. Company Heat Map Analysis, 2025
8.8. Strategy Mapping
8.9. Company Profiles
8.9.1. Profile Coverage: Company Overview, Financial Performance, Product Portfolios, and Strategic Initiatives
8.9.2. VF Corporation
8.9.3. Columbia Sportswear Company
8.9.4. Amer Sports
8.9.5. Johnson Outdoors Inc.
8.9.6. Newell Brands Inc.
8.9.7. Snow Peak Inc.
8.9.8. Adidas AG
8.9.9. Nike, Inc.
8.9.10. Dometic Group AB
8.9.11. Solo Brands Inc.
List of Tables [74]
List of Figures [51]
Companies Featured
- VF Corporation Columbia Sportswear Company Amer Sports Johnson Outdoors Inc. Newell Brands Inc. Snow Peak Inc. Adidas AG Nike, Inc. Dometic Group AB Solo Brands Inc.
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