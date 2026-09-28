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Global Air Compressor Market Size, Share And Trends Report, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 40.14 Billion As Energy-Efficient, Oil-Free Systems Gain Ground


2026-09-28 04:17:47
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize energy-efficient, oil-free and variable-speed compressors; target Asia Pacific industrial expansion and rising HVAC and medical demand.

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Air Compressor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type, Product, Lubrication, Operating Mode, Power Range, Application, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global air compressor market size was estimated at USD 27.74 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 40.14 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for energy-efficient and low-maintenance compressed air systems across industrial and commercial applications.

Manufacturing, food & beverage, automotive, semiconductor, electronics, healthcare, and energy companies are increasingly investing in advanced air compressor technologies. Oil-free and variable-speed compressors are gaining traction as businesses seek to reduce electricity consumption, improve operational performance, control maintenance costs, and comply with stringent environmental and product quality regulations.

The continued expansion of industrial infrastructure in emerging economies represents another major growth catalyst for the global air compressor market. Asia Pacific countries, particularly China and India, are recording increased manufacturing activity and infrastructure investment, creating strong demand for reliable and continuous compressed air systems. Government programs supporting domestic production, including "Make in India" and "Made in China 2026," are also encouraging the adoption of industrial equipment and modern compressor solutions.

Air compressors are also being deployed more widely beyond conventional industrial environments. Increasing use in HVAC systems, medical equipment, home appliances, and other specialized applications is broadening the market's revenue base. As end users prioritize efficiency, reliability, reduced emissions, and application-specific performance, manufacturers are expected to focus on product innovation and optimized system design.

Global Air Compressor Market Report Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and evaluates key air compressor market trends across major sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The research covers market volume in units and revenue in USD million, offering a detailed assessment by product, type, operating mode, lubrication, power range, application, and region.

Product Outlook

  • Reciprocating
  • Rotary/Screw
  • Centrifugal

Type Outlook

  • Stationary
  • Portable

Operating Mode Outlook

  • Electric
  • Internal Combustion Engine

Lubrication Outlook

  • Oil Free
  • Oil Filled

Power Range Outlook

  • Up to 20 kW
  • 21-50 kW
  • 51-250 kW
  • 251-500 kW
  • Over 500 kW

Application Outlook

  • Manufacturing
  • Semiconductors & Electronics
  • Food & Beverage
  • Healthcare/Medical
  • Home Appliances
  • Energy
  • Oil & Gas
  • Others

Regional Outlook

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Central & South America
  • Middle East and Africa

Key Benefits of the Air Compressor Market Report

  • Comprehensive market analysis: Assess the global air compressor market across principal product categories, technologies, applications, power ranges, and geographic regions.
  • Market forecasts: Review volume and revenue projections through 2033 to support investment planning, capacity decisions, and long-term market evaluation.
  • Competitive intelligence: Examine the market presence, strategic positioning, and competitive approaches of leading industry participants.
  • Growth opportunity assessment: Identify emerging applications, high-potential segments, regional developments, and evolving customer requirements.
  • Trend analysis: Evaluate the impact of energy efficiency targets, environmental regulations, industrial expansion, automation, and technological innovation.
  • Strategic recommendations: Apply actionable insights to assess new revenue opportunities, strengthen market positioning, and inform business development initiatives.

The report supports manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, investors, and other industry stakeholders with market intelligence for effective decision-making. It includes segment and regional revenue forecasts, competitive strategy analysis, market share insights, and product innovation tracking. These findings enable organizations to evaluate demand patterns, identify areas for expansion, monitor industry developments, and build informed strategies for the global air compressor market through 2033.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 150
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $27.74 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $40.14 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Information Procurement
1.3.1. Purchased Database
1.3.2. Internal Database
1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives
1.3.4. Primary Research
1.4. Information Analysis
1.4.1. Data Analysis Models
1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.6. Data Validation & Publishing
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Global Air Compressor Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Concentration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.2.1. Raw Material/Component Outlook
3.2.2. Manufacturer Outlook
3.2.3. Distribution Outlook
3.2.4. End User Outlook
3.3. Regulatory Framework
3.4. Technology Overview
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.5.3. Market Challenges Analysis
3.5.4. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.6. Economic Mega-Trend Analysis
3.7. Industry Analysis Tools
3.7.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.7.2. Macro-environmental Analysis
Chapter 4. Global Air Compressor Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033
4.2. Global Air Compressor Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million) (Units)
4.3. Reciprocating
4.3.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Units)
4.4. Rotary/Screw
4.4.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Units)
4.5. Centrifugal
4.5.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Units)
Chapter 5. Global Air Compressor Market: Operating Mode Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Operating Mode Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033
5.2. Global Air Compressor Market Estimates & Forecast, By Operating Mode, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million) (Units)
5.3. Electric
5.3.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Units)
5.3.2. Power Range Analysis
5.3.2.1. up to 20 kW
5.3.2.2. 21-50 kW
5.3.2.3. 51-250 kW
5.3.2.4. 251-500 kW
5.3.2.5. over 500 kW
5.4. Internal Combustion Engine
5.4.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Units)
5.4.2. Power Range Analysis
5.4.2.1. up to 20 kW
5.4.2.2. 21-50 kW
5.4.2.3. 51-250 kW
5.4.2.4. 251-500 kW
5.4.2.5. over 500 kW
Chapter 6. Global Air Compressor Market: Lubrication Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Lubrication Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033
6.2. Global Air Compressor Market Estimates & Forecast, By Lubrication, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million) (Units)
6.3. Oil Free
6.3.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Units)
6.4. Oil Filled
6.4.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Units)
Chapter 7. Global Air Compressor Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033
7.2. Global Air Compressor Market Estimates & Forecast, By Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million) (Units)
7.3. Manufacturing
7.4. Food & Beverage
7.5. Semiconductor & electronics
7.6. Healthcare/Medical
7.7. Oil & Gas
7.8. Home Appliances
7.9. Energy
7.10. Others
7.11. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts by Application, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Units)
Chapter 8. Global Air Compressor Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033
8.2. Global Air Compressor Market Estimates & Forecast, By Type, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million) (Units)
8.3. Stationary
8.4. Portable
8.5. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts by Type, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Units)
Chapter 9. Global Air Compressor Market: Power Range Estimates & Trend Analysis
9.1. Power Range Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033
9.2. Global Air Compressor Market Estimates & Forecast, By Power Range, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million) (Units)
9.3. Up to 20 kW
9.4. 21-50 kW
9.5. 51-250 kW
9.6. 251-500 kW
9.7. Over 500 kW
9.8. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts by Power Range, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Units)
Chapter 10. Global Air Compressor Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
10.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033
10.2. Regional and Country Market Analysis Scope
10.2.1. Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Units)
10.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by product, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Units)
10.2.3. Market estimates & forecast, by type, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Units)
10.2.4. Market estimates & forecast, by operating mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Units)
10.2.5. Market estimates & forecast, by lubrication, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Units)
10.2.6. Market estimates & forecast, by application, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Units)
10.2.7. Market estimates & forecast, by power range, 2021-2033 (USD Million) (Units)
10.2.8. Key country dynamics
10.3. North America
10.3.1. U.S.
10.3.2. Canada
10.3.3. Mexico
10.4. Europe
10.4.1. Germany
10.4.2. France
10.4.3. UK
10.4.4. Italy
10.4.5. Spain
10.5. Asia Pacific
10.5.1. China
10.5.2. India
10.5.3. Japan
10.5.4. Australia
10.5.5. South Korea
10.6. Central & South America
10.6.1. Brazil
10.6.2. Argentina
10.7. Middle East & Africa
10.7.1. Saudi Arabia
10.7.2. South Africa
Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Its Impact on the Market
11.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization
11.3. Strategic Framework
11.4. Competitive Dashboard Analysis
11.5. Public Companies
11.5.1. Company Market Position Analysis
11.6. Private Companies
11.6.1. List of Key Emerging Companies and Their Geographical Presence
11.7. Company Profile Analysis Scope
11.7.1. Company Overview
11.7.2. Financial performance
11.7.3. Material or Product benchmarking
11.7.4. Strategic initiatives
11.8. Company Profiles
11.8.1. Atlas Copco
11.8.2. Bauer Group
11.8.3. BelAire Compressors
11.8.4. Cook Compression
11.8.5. Compressor Products International (CPI)
11.8.6. Frank Compressors
11.8.7. Galaxy Auto Stationary Equipment Co. Ltd.
11.8.8. Gast Manufacturing, Inc.
11.8.9. Husky Cooperating
11.8.10. Ingersoll Rand Plc
11.8.11. Kaeser Compressors
11.8.12. MAT Industries, LLC
11.8.13. AireTex Compressor
11.8.14. TEWATT
11.8.15. Elgi Compressors USA, Inc.
List of Tables [164]
List of Figures [89]

Companies Featured
The leading players profiled in this Air Compressor market report include:

  • AireTex Compressor
  • Atlas Copco
  • Bauer Group
  • BelAire Compressors
  • Cook Compression
  • Compressor Products International (CPI)
  • Frank Compressors
  • Galaxy Auto Stationary Equipment Co. Ltd.
  • Gast Manufacturing, Inc.
  • Husky Cooperating
  • Ingersoll Rand Plc
  • Kaeser Compressors
  • MAT Industries, LLC
  • TEWATT
  • Elgi Compressors USA, Inc.

For more information about this report visit

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