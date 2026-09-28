Global Collated Screw Market Size, Share And Trends Report, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 770.2 Million As Automated Fastening And Modular Construction Fuel 4.4% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|152
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$548.5 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$770.2 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Research Methodology
1.2. Research Scope & Assumption
1.3. Information Procurement
1.3.1. Purchased Database
1.3.2. Internal Database
1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives
1.3.4. Primary Research
1.4. Information Analysis
1.4.1. Data Analysis Models
1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.6. Data Validation & Publishing
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Global Collated Screw Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.2. Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Regulatory Framework
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.4.2. Market Restraints Analysis
3.4.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.4.4. Industry Challenges
3.5. Porter's Five Forces Model
3.5.1. Supplier Power
3.5.2. Buyer Power
3.5.3. Threat of Substitutes
3.5.4. Threat from New Entrant
3.5.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.6. PESTEL Analysis
3.6.1. Political Landscape
3.6.2. Environmental Landscape
3.6.3. Social Landscape
3.6.4. Technology Landscape
3.6.5. Economic Landscape
3.6.6. Legal Landscape
3.7. Economic Mega Trend Analysis
Chapter 4. Global Collated Screw Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Global Collated Screw Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033
4.2. Collated Drywall Screws
4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.3. Collated Sub-Fall Screws
4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Collated Deck Screws
4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Collated Self-Drilling Screws
4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Collated Chipboard Screws
4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Global Collated Screw Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Global Collated Screw Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033
5.2. Construction
5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.2.1.1. New Construction
5.2.1.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.2.1.2. Repair & Remodeling
5.2.1.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.3. Furniture
5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Others
5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Global Collated Screw Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Global Collated Screw Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033
6.2. North America
6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.2.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.2.4. U.S.
6.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.2.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.2.4.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.2.5. Canada
6.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.2.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.2.5.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.2.6. Mexico
6.2.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.2.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.2.6.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.3. Europe
6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.3.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.3.4. Germany
6.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.3.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.3.4.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.3.5. Russia
6.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.3.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.3.5.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.3.6. UK
6.3.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.3.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.3.6.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.3.7. Italy
6.3.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.3.7.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.3.7.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.3.8. France
6.3.8.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.3.8.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.3.8.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Asia Pacific
6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4.4. China
6.4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4.4.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4.5. India
6.4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4.5.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4.6. Japan
6.4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4.6.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4.7. Australia
6.4.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4.7.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4.7.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5. Latin America
6.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5.4. Brazil
6.5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5.4.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5.5. Argentina
6.5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5.5.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6. Middle East & Africa
6.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6.4. Saudi Arabia
6.6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6.4.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6.5. South Africa
6.6.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6.5.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6.6. Egypt
6.6.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6.6.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
7.2. Company Categorization
7.3. Company Dashboard Analysis
7.4. Company Positioning Analysis
7.5. Company Heat Map Analysis, 2025
7.6. Strategy Mapping
7.7. Company Profiles
7.7.1. Grip-Rite (PrimeSource Building)
7.7.1.1. Company overview
7.7.1.2. Financial performance
7.7.1.3. Product benchmarking
7.7.1.4. Strategic initiatives
7.7.2. BECK Fastening GmbH
7.7.2.1. Company overview
7.7.2.2. Financial performance
7.7.2.3. Product benchmarking
7.7.2.4. Strategic initiatives
7.7.3. CAMO Fasteners
7.7.3.1. Company overview
7.7.3.2. Financial performance
7.7.3.3. Product benchmarking
7.7.3.4. Strategic initiatives
7.7.4. Zen-Young Industrial Co., Ltd.
7.7.4.1. Company overview
7.7.4.2. Financial performance
7.7.4.3. Product benchmarking
7.7.4.4. Strategic initiatives
7.7.5. Grabber Construction Products
7.7.5.1. Company overview
7.7.5.2. Financial performance
7.7.5.3. Product benchmarking
7.7.5.4. Strategic initiatives
7.7.6. Metabo HPT
7.7.6.1. Company overview
7.7.6.2. Financial performance
7.7.6.3. Product benchmarking
7.7.6.4. Strategic initiatives
7.7.7. Huttig-Grip
7.7.7.1. Company overview
7.7.7.2. Financial performance
7.7.7.3. Product benchmarking
7.7.7.4. Strategic initiatives
7.7.8. Interchange Brands LLC
7.7.8.1. Company overview
7.7.8.2. Financial performance
7.7.8.3. Product benchmarking
7.7.8.4. Strategic initiatives
7.7.9. Hilti AG
7.7.9.1. Company overview
7.7.9.2. Financial performance
7.7.9.3. Product benchmarking
7.7.9.4. Strategic initiatives
7.7.10. British Gypsum (Saint-Gobain)
7.7.10.1. Company overview
7.7.10.2. Financial performance
7.7.10.3. Product benchmarking
7.7.10.4. Strategic initiatives
7.7.11. Simpson Strong-Tie
7.7.11.1. Company overview
7.7.11.2. Financial performance
7.7.11.3. Product benchmarking
7.7.11.4. Strategic initiatives
7.7.12. KYOCERA SENCO
7.7.12.1. Company overview
7.7.12.2. Financial performance
7.7.12.3. Product benchmarking
7.7.12.4. Strategic initiatives
7.7.13. MURO CORPORATION
7.7.13.1. Company overview
7.7.13.2. Financial performance
7.7.13.3. Product benchmarking
7.7.13.4. Strategic initiatives
7.7.14. Wurth Group
7.7.14.1. Company overview
7.7.14.2. Financial performance
7.7.14.3. Product benchmarking
7.7.14.4. Strategic initiatives
List of Tables [71]
List of Figures [60]
Companies Featured
- Grip-Rite (PrimeSource Building) BECK Fastening GmbH CAMO Fasteners Zen-Young Industrial Co., Ltd. Grabber Construction Products Metabo HPT Huttig-Grip Interchange Brands LLC Hilti [KAG] British Gypsum (Saint-Gobain) Simpson Strong-Tie KYOCERA SENCO MURO CORPORATION Wurth Group
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