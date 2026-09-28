Global Collated Screw Market Size, Share And Trends Report, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 770.2 Million As Automated Fastening And Modular Construction Fuel 4.4% CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Europe leads as construction, prefabrication, renovations and automated fastening tools drive demand for faster, labor-saving, corrosion-resistant collated screws. Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Collated Screw Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Application, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Collated Screw Market to Reach USD 770.2 Million by 2033 as Construction and Automation Demand Accelerates The global collated screw market was valued at USD 548.5 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 569.0 million in 2026 to USD 770.2 million by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 4.4% from 2026 to 2033. Europe led the global market in 2025, accounting for the largest revenue share of 41.6%. Market growth is being supported by continued construction and infrastructure development across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Contractors and manufacturers are increasingly adopting efficient, time-saving fastening solutions for drywall installation, decking, flooring, roofing, and modular building projects. Collated fastening systems improve installation productivity, support consistent screw placement, and help reduce labor requirements when used with compatible power tools. Rapid urbanization and the expansion of residential and commercial construction projects are strengthening demand for collated screws worldwide. The growing adoption of prefabricated and modular construction methods is also creating opportunities for manufacturers, as these projects require reliable fastening products that can support faster assembly processes. Renovation and remodeling activity, particularly in developed markets, is further contributing to product demand across flooring, decking, interior finishing, and structural applications. Furniture manufacturing represents another important application area for the global collated screw market. Producers are incorporating automated screw-driving tools into assembly lines to improve output, accuracy, and operational efficiency. Collated chipboard screws and other application-specific products are widely used in furniture production and woodworking, supporting market expansion as manufacturers modernize their processes. Technological developments are expected to influence the competitive landscape through 2033. Improvements in screw manufacturing, product durability, and coating technologies are enhancing corrosion resistance and performance in demanding environments. Greater integration between collated screws and automated fastening tools is also expanding their use in high-volume construction and manufacturing applications. Product innovation focused on installation speed, material compatibility, and long-term reliability is likely to remain a priority for industry participants. Global Collated Screw Market Report Segmentation The report analyzes revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and examines industry trends across market sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The global collated screw market is segmented by product, application, and region, providing insight into major demand areas and emerging commercial opportunities. Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Collated Drywall Screws

Collated Sub-Floor Screws

Collated Deck Screws

Collated Self-Drilling Screw Collated Chipboard Screws The product analysis covers fastening requirements across drywall assembly, sub-flooring, decking, metal applications, furniture manufacturing, and woodworking. Demand within each category is influenced by construction activity, tool compatibility, installation requirements, and the adoption of automated fastening systems. Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Construction

Furniture Others Construction is a central application segment due to the extensive use of collated screws in residential buildings, commercial facilities, infrastructure projects, and prefabricated structures. Furniture production and other industrial applications provide additional growth opportunities as businesses invest in productivity-enhancing tools and fastening solutions. Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa Europe's leading market position reflects established construction, renovation, woodworking, and manufacturing activity. North America continues to generate demand through residential improvement and commercial construction, while Asia Pacific offers growth potential supported by urbanization, infrastructure investment, and expanding manufacturing capacity. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are also expected to benefit from long-term building and infrastructure development. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 152 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $548.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $770.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope & Assumption

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. Internal Database

1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives

1.3.4. Primary Research

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Global Collated Screw Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2. Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.4.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4.4. Industry Challenges

3.5. Porter's Five Forces Model

3.5.1. Supplier Power

3.5.2. Buyer Power

3.5.3. Threat of Substitutes

3.5.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.5.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.6. PESTEL Analysis

3.6.1. Political Landscape

3.6.2. Environmental Landscape

3.6.3. Social Landscape

3.6.4. Technology Landscape

3.6.5. Economic Landscape

3.6.6. Legal Landscape

3.7. Economic Mega Trend Analysis

Chapter 4. Global Collated Screw Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Global Collated Screw Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

4.2. Collated Drywall Screws

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.3. Collated Sub-Fall Screws

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Collated Deck Screws

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Collated Self-Drilling Screws

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.6. Collated Chipboard Screws

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Global Collated Screw Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Global Collated Screw Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

5.2. Construction

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.2.1.1. New Construction

5.2.1.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.2.1.2. Repair & Remodeling

5.2.1.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.3. Furniture

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Global Collated Screw Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Global Collated Screw Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.2.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.2.4. U.S.

6.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.2.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.2.4.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.2.5. Canada

6.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.2.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.2.5.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.2.6. Mexico

6.2.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.2.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.2.6.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.3.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.3.4. Germany

6.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.3.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.3.4.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.3.5. Russia

6.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.3.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.3.5.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.3.6. UK

6.3.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.3.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.3.6.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.3.7. Italy

6.3.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.3.7.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.3.7.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.3.8. France

6.3.8.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.3.8.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.3.8.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.4. China

6.4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.4.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.5. India

6.4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.5.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.6. Japan

6.4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.6.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.7. Australia

6.4.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.7.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.7.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Latin America

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5.4. Brazil

6.5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5.4.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5.5. Argentina

6.5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5.5.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.6. Middle East & Africa

6.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.6.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.6.4. Saudi Arabia

6.6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.6.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.6.4.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.6.5. South Africa

6.6.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.6.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.6.5.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.6.6. Egypt

6.6.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.6.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.6.6.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Company Dashboard Analysis

7.4. Company Positioning Analysis

7.5. Company Heat Map Analysis, 2025

7.6. Strategy Mapping

7.7. Company Profiles

7.7.1. Grip-Rite (PrimeSource Building)

7.7.1.1. Company overview

7.7.1.2. Financial performance

7.7.1.3. Product benchmarking

7.7.1.4. Strategic initiatives

7.7.2. BECK Fastening GmbH

7.7.2.1. Company overview

7.7.2.2. Financial performance

7.7.2.3. Product benchmarking

7.7.2.4. Strategic initiatives

7.7.3. CAMO Fasteners

7.7.3.1. Company overview

7.7.3.2. Financial performance

7.7.3.3. Product benchmarking

7.7.3.4. Strategic initiatives

7.7.4. Zen-Young Industrial Co., Ltd.

7.7.4.1. Company overview

7.7.4.2. Financial performance

7.7.4.3. Product benchmarking

7.7.4.4. Strategic initiatives

7.7.5. Grabber Construction Products

7.7.5.1. Company overview

7.7.5.2. Financial performance

7.7.5.3. Product benchmarking

7.7.5.4. Strategic initiatives

7.7.6. Metabo HPT

7.7.6.1. Company overview

7.7.6.2. Financial performance

7.7.6.3. Product benchmarking

7.7.6.4. Strategic initiatives

7.7.7. Huttig-Grip

7.7.7.1. Company overview

7.7.7.2. Financial performance

7.7.7.3. Product benchmarking

7.7.7.4. Strategic initiatives

7.7.8. Interchange Brands LLC

7.7.8.1. Company overview

7.7.8.2. Financial performance

7.7.8.3. Product benchmarking

7.7.8.4. Strategic initiatives

7.7.9. Hilti AG

7.7.9.1. Company overview

7.7.9.2. Financial performance

7.7.9.3. Product benchmarking

7.7.9.4. Strategic initiatives

7.7.10. British Gypsum (Saint-Gobain)

7.7.10.1. Company overview

7.7.10.2. Financial performance

7.7.10.3. Product benchmarking

7.7.10.4. Strategic initiatives

7.7.11. Simpson Strong-Tie

7.7.11.1. Company overview

7.7.11.2. Financial performance

7.7.11.3. Product benchmarking

7.7.11.4. Strategic initiatives

7.7.12. KYOCERA SENCO

7.7.12.1. Company overview

7.7.12.2. Financial performance

7.7.12.3. Product benchmarking

7.7.12.4. Strategic initiatives

7.7.13. MURO CORPORATION

7.7.13.1. Company overview

7.7.13.2. Financial performance

7.7.13.3. Product benchmarking

7.7.13.4. Strategic initiatives

7.7.14. Wurth Group

7.7.14.1. Company overview

7.7.14.2. Financial performance

7.7.14.3. Product benchmarking

7.7.14.4. Strategic initiatives

List of Tables [71]

List of Figures [60]

Companies Featured



Grip-Rite (PrimeSource Building)

BECK Fastening GmbH

CAMO Fasteners

Zen-Young Industrial Co., Ltd.

Grabber Construction Products

Metabo HPT

Huttig-Grip

Interchange Brands LLC

Hilti [KAG]

British Gypsum (Saint-Gobain)

Simpson Strong-Tie

KYOCERA SENCO

MURO CORPORATION Wurth Group

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