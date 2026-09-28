Yul.Io Introduces Collaborative Group Video Gifts For Birthdays And Milestones

Friends and family can contribute video messages and photos to create a collaborative group video gift with yul

The yul browser-based editor lets organizers arrange contributed videos and photos, add music and preview the finished group video before export

The yul community area lets contributors watch the finished group video gift, react to it and leave comments after adding their own messages and photos

Vienna based yul helps friends, families and colleagues collect video messages and photos and turn them into one shared video gift.

- Ann-Louise Nilsson, yulVIENNA, VIENNA, AUSTRIA, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- yul, a Vienna based online platform for collaborative video gifts, is offering a way for friends, families and colleagues to create one shared gift from personal video messages, photos and memories.Designed for occasions such as birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, retirements and farewells, yul lets one organizer invite other people through a private link. Contributors can then upload or record their messages from a phone or computer without installing an app or creating an account.The contributions are collected in one project, where the organizer can arrange videos and photos, trim clips, add title cards, transitions and music, and preview the finished composition before exporting it.The idea grew from a familiar gift giving challenge: finding something meaningful for someone who may already have everything they need.“A personal message from someone you care about can mean much more than another thing to put on a shelf,” said Ann-Louise Nilsson of yul.“When several people contribute their own memories and messages, the finished video becomes something that could not simply have been bought in a store.”A group video can bring together people who might otherwise be difficult to coordinate. Family members can participate from different countries, former colleagues can contribute to a retirement video, and wedding guests who cannot attend in person can still record a message for the couple.The organizer can also give contributors prompts to make recording easier. A birthday project might ask participants to share a favorite memory, tell a funny story or describe something they appreciate about the recipient. For a retirement or farewell, colleagues might share memorable moments from working together.Rather than requiring everyone to be available at the same time, contributors record whenever it suits them. Their individual messages are then combined into one video that can be downloaded or shared privately with the recipient.yul was built with an emphasis on giving the organizer control over the final result. Videos and photos can be reordered, clips can be trimmed, music and transitions can be selected, and changes can be viewed in a realtime browser preview.Projects can be created for birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, graduations, retirements, teacher appreciation, farewells and other personal milestones.The service includes a free option for video gifts of up to five minutes in 480p portrait format. Organizers can choose paid Full HD export and additional landscape format options when needed.For people creating their first collaborative video gift, Nilsson recommends starting about a week before the occasion and giving contributors a clear deadline.“People sometimes hesitate because they think their recording has to be perfect,” Nilsson said.“It really doesn't. A short greeting, a memory or a few sincere words can be exactly what makes the finished gift personal.”More information about creating collaborative group video gifts is available at yul.

Ann-Louise Nilsson



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yul Introduces Collaborative Group Video Gifts for Birthdays and Milestones News Provided By yul September 28, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Social Media, Technology



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