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Iran Intercepts Nineteen Ships Outside Designated Hormuz Route
(MENAFN) Iranian forces intercepted 19 vessels over two days after they attempted to navigate through the Strait of Hormuz using a route that Tehran had not designated, according to reports citing military sources.
No information was provided about the identities of the ships, their flags, the cargo they were carrying or their intended destinations.
It also remained unclear what measures Iranian forces took following the interceptions or whether any of the vessels were taken into custody.
The announcement comes as diplomatic efforts continue to find a way to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important maritime chokepoint that Tehran effectively shut following US-Israeli attacks in February and a maritime blockade imposed on Iran.
No information was provided about the identities of the ships, their flags, the cargo they were carrying or their intended destinations.
It also remained unclear what measures Iranian forces took following the interceptions or whether any of the vessels were taken into custody.
The announcement comes as diplomatic efforts continue to find a way to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important maritime chokepoint that Tehran effectively shut following US-Israeli attacks in February and a maritime blockade imposed on Iran.
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