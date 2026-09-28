Boeing 737 MAX Software Issue Poses No Safety Risk To Operations: Akasa Air

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Akasa Air on Monday said it is closely coordinating with aircraft manufacturer Boeing regarding a software issue identified in certain Boeing 737 MAX jets, while maintaining that the glitch has no impact on the safety of its operations.

The airline's statement came after Boeing disclosed that pilots could, under a specific landing scenario, lose access to automated flight guidance due to a software issue.

Boeing has already informed all 737 operators about the matter and is working on a software update to permanently fix the problem.

Responding to concerns over the issue, Akasa Air said its aircraft continue to operate safely and in compliance with all regulatory requirements.

"We are closely coordinating with Boeing and can confirm that there is no impact to the safety of Akasa Air operations. Our aircraft continue to operate safely in accordance with established procedures and applicable regulatory requirements. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority,” the airline said in a statement.

However, Akasa Air did not clarify whether any aircraft in its fleet have been directly affected by the software issue.

The development assumes significance as Akasa Air, India's third-largest airline, is reportedly planning to place an order for more than 200 additional Boeing 737 MAX aircraft as part of its expansion strategy.

A Boeing spokesperson said the company had notified all 737 operators about the issue last month after identifying a scenario in which pilots may not have access to automated flight guidance during a particular phase of landing.

According to the aircraft maker, existing pilot procedures are sufficient to safely manage such situations until a permanent fix is introduced.

“We shared information with operators that reinforced existing pilot procedures for safely handling such cases. Our engineers are working on a software update to permanently address the issue,” Boeing said.