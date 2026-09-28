Rise And Fall S2: Swara Bhasker Opens Up On Failed IVF Journey Before Marrying Fahad Ahmad

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Actor Swara Bhasker opened up about her personal journey to motherhood and her desire to build a family before marriage on the reality show Rise and Fall Season 2.

As the game inside the Tower began taking shape, Swara spoke candidly about a deeply personal chapter of her life. She revealed that before getting married, she had considered having a child through IVF, as she was keen to become a mother and start a family.

“I was okay to do IVF, I had convinced my parents, meri shaadi toh hone se rahi mein ivf se bacha karungi.”

Speaking about how her parents reacted to her decision, Swara said they were supportive while also cautioning her about the challenges involved.

“Bichare meere parents yaar bade sweet log hai they are like 'listen it will be very challenging... but obviously if that's what you want.'”

Explaining what prompted her decision, Swara said that she always wanted a family, but despite undergoing two rounds of IVF, she failed.

“I really wanted to have a child and have a family and I did two rounds of IVF but hua nahi..”

Swara's candid revelation comes in Rise and Fall Season 2, hosted by Virender Sehwag.

The actor has also found herself at the centre of many confrontations on the show. Since the show began two days ago, Swara, along with fellow contestant Shehzad Poonawalla, has been at loggerheads, with their disagreements also reflecting their differences outside the show.

For the uninitiated, the two come from markedly different political backgrounds and have publicly expressed contrasting views on many issues.

Swara is married to politician Fahad Ahmad. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raabiyaa, and Swara had recently celebrated her third birthday shortly before entering the Rise and Fall house.

–IANS

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