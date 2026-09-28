Delhi HC Seeks Tihar's Reply On Sharjeel Imam's Phd Research Plea

Imam's Plea for PhD Research Access

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of Tihar Jail authorities on a plea by former JNU student Sharjeel Imam, an accused in the 2020 North-East Delhi riots case, seeking access to research material stored on a pen drive to facilitate completion of his PhD while in custody.

Justice Sanjeev Narula directed the jail authorities to place their response on record by way of a status report. Advocate Ahmad Ibrahim, appearing for Imam, submitted that Imam has remained in custody since January 2020 and was in the final year of his PhD when he was arrested. He said the synopsis of Imam's doctoral research has been approved by the UGC as well as Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The counsel sought permission for Imam to use a computer inside the jail to access research material stored on a pen drive. He proposed that the computer could be kept completely offline, without internet or Wi-Fi connectivity, and that Imam's access could take place under the supervision of jail officials.

Ibrahim told the court that the pen drive contains several files, comprising research articles, books and screenshots of archival records required for Imam's doctoral work. He submitted that the jail authorities could transfer the material from the pen drive to a computer having no internet connectivity, following which Imam could be permitted to access the files under official supervision.

The Special Public Prosecutor appearing for the Delhi Police said the prosecution had not opposed a similar request before the trial court. According to the prosecution, it was the jail administration that had raised objections to the arrangement. The SPP submitted that the request could be considered provided Imam identifies the material he intends to access and the process is carried out under the supervision of the jail authorities.

Ibrahim responded that the material sought to be accessed runs into 2,132 files, including books, articles and archival material, and therefore the proposed arrangement would enable the authorities to maintain complete control over the computer and the material.

After hearing the submissions, the High Court sought the response of the Tihar authorities and directed them to file a status report and fixed the matter for November 2, 2026.

Interim Bail Granted by Trial Court

The High Court proceedings come shortly after a trial court granted Imam seven days' interim bail to attend the weddings of his two first cousins. Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai of Shahdara District, Karkardooma Courts, granted the relief on September 22, noting that it was Imam's second application for interim bail and that the plea concerned the marriages of his real cousins.

Imam had initially sought interim bail from September 30 to October 13, stating that his cousins Danish Imam and Fahad Imam were getting married. The ceremonies were scheduled to take place in Kako, Jehanabad, Bihar, followed by a ceremony in Delhi and another in Sasaram, Bihar.

The prosecution had opposed the plea, citing the seriousness of the allegations and the earlier rejection of Imam's regular bail applications. It had also argued that his presence was not indispensable for the marriages. The investigating officer's report confirmed the marriages.

The defence also submitted that Imam had sought interim bail only once previously during more than six years of custody, when he was permitted to attend his real brother's marriage, and had complied with the conditions by surrendering on time.

The trial court consequently granted him seven days' interim bail from October 4 to October 10 on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with one surety of the same amount. During the interim bail period, Imam was barred from contacting witnesses or persons connected with the case and was prohibited from using social media or interacting with media persons. He was directed to remain with family members, relatives and friends and stay at the marriage venues and locations where wedding guests were residing. He was directed to surrender before the concerned prison superintendent on the evening of October 10, following which a compliance report would be submitted to the trial court.

Background of the Case

The case relates to FIR registered by the Delhi Crime Branch and investigated by the Special Cell, in which Imam faces charges under the UAPA, IPC and other provisions, including the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Arms Act. (ANI)

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