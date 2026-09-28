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Swiss Voters Reject Stricter Neutrality Rules
(MENAFN) Swiss voters have decisively rejected a proposal aimed at introducing tougher neutrality requirements into the country’s Constitution, according to official referendum results.
The final figures showed that 70.15% of voters opposed the "Safeguard Swiss neutrality" initiative, while 29.85% supported it.
The proposal also failed across Switzerland’s cantons, with voters in all 26 cantons recording a majority against the initiative. Approval required both a nationwide majority of voters and support from a majority of the cantons.
Opposition exceeded 70% in several cantons, including Bern, Zurich, Basel Landschaft, Jura, Lucerne, Solothurn, Vaud, Neuchatel and Zug. The margin was considerably narrower in some areas, including Ticino, where 51.75% voted against the proposal.
Turnout for the referendum stood at 47.06%.
Neutrality yesterday, today, and tomorrow: Foreign minister
Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis welcomed the result, saying the outcome allows Switzerland to preserve room for maneuver as the international geopolitical environment becomes increasingly uncertain.
The final figures showed that 70.15% of voters opposed the "Safeguard Swiss neutrality" initiative, while 29.85% supported it.
The proposal also failed across Switzerland’s cantons, with voters in all 26 cantons recording a majority against the initiative. Approval required both a nationwide majority of voters and support from a majority of the cantons.
Opposition exceeded 70% in several cantons, including Bern, Zurich, Basel Landschaft, Jura, Lucerne, Solothurn, Vaud, Neuchatel and Zug. The margin was considerably narrower in some areas, including Ticino, where 51.75% voted against the proposal.
Turnout for the referendum stood at 47.06%.
Neutrality yesterday, today, and tomorrow: Foreign minister
Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis welcomed the result, saying the outcome allows Switzerland to preserve room for maneuver as the international geopolitical environment becomes increasingly uncertain.
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