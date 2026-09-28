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Gallant Says Hamas Warning Is Misread Before Oct. Seven
(MENAFN) Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Sunday that Israeli intelligence agencies misunderstood a message attributed to Hamas before the Oct. 7, 2023 events, while opposition leader Yair Golan accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of disregarding warnings ahead of the attack.
Gallant said a message had reached Israeli authorities indirectly through the Shin Bet domestic security agency, in which Hamas allegedly said it would “shake the prisons.” He did not provide details about how the message was transmitted.
According to Gallant, both Shin Bet and the military intelligence directorate, known as Aman, interpreted the message as a reference to the abduction of Israeli researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov in Iraq. Tsurkov was freed in September 2025.
Reports said Tuesday that former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar had delivered an unusual warning to Israel several weeks before Oct. 7, referring to an expected “earthquake in the prisons” in connection with Palestinian detainees. The identity of the intermediary who passed along the message was not disclosed.
Golan, who heads the opposition Democrats party, separately accused Netanyahu of overlooking warnings ahead of the events. In a post on X, he said Netanyahu had received “every warning in the world” before Oct. 7 but “chose to dismiss them.”
Gallant said a message had reached Israeli authorities indirectly through the Shin Bet domestic security agency, in which Hamas allegedly said it would “shake the prisons.” He did not provide details about how the message was transmitted.
According to Gallant, both Shin Bet and the military intelligence directorate, known as Aman, interpreted the message as a reference to the abduction of Israeli researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov in Iraq. Tsurkov was freed in September 2025.
Reports said Tuesday that former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar had delivered an unusual warning to Israel several weeks before Oct. 7, referring to an expected “earthquake in the prisons” in connection with Palestinian detainees. The identity of the intermediary who passed along the message was not disclosed.
Golan, who heads the opposition Democrats party, separately accused Netanyahu of overlooking warnings ahead of the events. In a post on X, he said Netanyahu had received “every warning in the world” before Oct. 7 but “chose to dismiss them.”
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