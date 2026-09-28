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Pakistan, Afghanistan Trade Claims Over Militant Deaths
(MENAFN) Pakistan and Afghanistan exchanged accusations on Sunday as both sides reported killing dozens of militants in separate security operations and accused the other of backing "terrorist" activities.
Pakistan said its security forces had killed 71 militants allegedly "backed and sponsored" by Afghanistan and India during operations conducted across southwestern Balochistan over the previous 96 hours.
According to a statement from the Pakistan Army, the operations also resulted in the seizure of weapons, ammunition and explosives.
Afghanistan and India have not publicly responded to the allegations from Islamabad.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan said its forces killed 28 militants and injured another 32 in the eastern province of Nuristan after alleged ISIS (Daesh) operatives entered the country from Pakistan.
The Afghan Defense Ministry accused "Pakistani militias" of providing support to the militants killed in the operation, claiming that most of those targeted were members of security forces from the former Afghan government.
Pakistan dismissed the Afghan allegations, describing them as "frivolous, baseless and devoid of any truth."
"Pakistan categorically rejects the fabricated claims of involvement by its security forces or intelligence agencies in any internal clashes in Nuristan or elsewhere in Afghanistan, including allegations of recruiting or training former Afghan security personnel or facilitating Daesh or any other terrorist group operating in Afghanistan," the Information Ministry said in a statement.
Pakistan said its security forces had killed 71 militants allegedly "backed and sponsored" by Afghanistan and India during operations conducted across southwestern Balochistan over the previous 96 hours.
According to a statement from the Pakistan Army, the operations also resulted in the seizure of weapons, ammunition and explosives.
Afghanistan and India have not publicly responded to the allegations from Islamabad.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan said its forces killed 28 militants and injured another 32 in the eastern province of Nuristan after alleged ISIS (Daesh) operatives entered the country from Pakistan.
The Afghan Defense Ministry accused "Pakistani militias" of providing support to the militants killed in the operation, claiming that most of those targeted were members of security forces from the former Afghan government.
Pakistan dismissed the Afghan allegations, describing them as "frivolous, baseless and devoid of any truth."
"Pakistan categorically rejects the fabricated claims of involvement by its security forces or intelligence agencies in any internal clashes in Nuristan or elsewhere in Afghanistan, including allegations of recruiting or training former Afghan security personnel or facilitating Daesh or any other terrorist group operating in Afghanistan," the Information Ministry said in a statement.
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