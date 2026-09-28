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Ben-Gvir Forces Way into Al-Buraq Wall During Sukkot
(MENAFN) Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir entered the Al-Buraq Wall area of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Sunday as Jewish worshippers marked the Sukkot holiday, carrying out Talmudic rituals while being surrounded by extensive security forces.
Footage of Ben-Gvir’s visit was circulated in a video shared by a local Hebrew-language radio station on X, showing the minister arriving at the site alongside dozens of Israeli settlers.
The group reached the Al-Buraq Wall, also known as the Western Wall, which forms part of the western side of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. The site holds major religious significance for Muslims, who regard Al-Aqsa as the third-holiest place in Islam. Jewish groups refer to the broader area as the "Temple Mount" and maintain that two ancient Jewish temples once stood there.
Ben-Gvir, who heads the Otzma Yehudit party, carried out Talmudic rituals during his presence at the site and was seen holding a large Torah scroll.
The visit came as more than 1,000 Israeli settlers entered the Al-Aqsa compound on Sunday to mark the second day of Sukkot, also known as the Feast of Tabernacles.
According to a statement from the Jerusalem Governorate, 1,143 settlers entered the mosque compound in several groups through the Mughrabi Gate during the morning.
Footage of Ben-Gvir’s visit was circulated in a video shared by a local Hebrew-language radio station on X, showing the minister arriving at the site alongside dozens of Israeli settlers.
The group reached the Al-Buraq Wall, also known as the Western Wall, which forms part of the western side of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. The site holds major religious significance for Muslims, who regard Al-Aqsa as the third-holiest place in Islam. Jewish groups refer to the broader area as the "Temple Mount" and maintain that two ancient Jewish temples once stood there.
Ben-Gvir, who heads the Otzma Yehudit party, carried out Talmudic rituals during his presence at the site and was seen holding a large Torah scroll.
The visit came as more than 1,000 Israeli settlers entered the Al-Aqsa compound on Sunday to mark the second day of Sukkot, also known as the Feast of Tabernacles.
According to a statement from the Jerusalem Governorate, 1,143 settlers entered the mosque compound in several groups through the Mughrabi Gate during the morning.
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