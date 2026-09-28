Kenya: Nurturing Faith, Strengthening Families And Service

Faith, family and servant leadership are important pillars of military resilience, providing personnel with the spiritual strength, moral grounding and support systems needed to navigate the demands of service. These values were at the heart of a pastoral engagement by the Bishop of the Military Ordinariate of Kenya, Rt. Rev. Wallace Ng'ang'a, with Kenya Navy personnel and their families.

During the visit, Rt. Rev. Ng'ang'a paid a courtesy call on the Commander Kenya Navy Base Mtongwe, Brigadier William Kiprotich. Their engagement provided an opportunity to strengthen collaboration between the Military Ordinariate and the Kenya Navy in advancing the spiritual, moral and holistic welfare of sailors and their families.

The pastoral engagement underscored the important role of military chaplaincy in providing spiritual nourishment, counselling and moral guidance to personnel, particularly as they navigate demanding professional and operational responsibilities.

Central to the engagement was the role of the family as a vital source of strength and stability for service personnel. Sailors and their families were encouraged to cultivate relationships founded on love, responsibility, mutual respect and shared values, recognising that strong family support contributes significantly to individual well-being, morale and resilience.

As part of the visit, Rt. Rev. Ng'ang'a presided over a Sunday service at Our Lady Star of the Sea Roman Catholic Church, where congregants marked Family Day through worship, reflection and fellowship. In his message, the Bishop encouraged families to remain united in faith and to uphold values that promote compassion, responsibility and mutual support.

The occasion also celebrated service and leadership within the Church through the formal handover and takeover of leadership responsibilities. Certificates were presented to congregants in recognition of their exemplary contribution and dedicated service to the Church community.

The recognition highlighted the importance of servant leadership, continuity and shared responsibility in sustaining vibrant faith communities that provide a strong support network for military personnel and their families.

Beyond the spiritual fellowship, the pastoral engagement reinforced the close relationship between faith, family welfare and military service. By nurturing spiritual resilience and strengthening family bonds, chaplaincy continues to complement the Kenya Navy's broader efforts to develop disciplined, resilient and dedicated personnel capable of effectively fulfilling their responsibilities to the Service and the nation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.