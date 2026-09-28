Pakistan-Supported Armed Groups Heavily Defeated In Nuristan's Kamdesh: Mod

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Defense (MoD) says Pakistan supports and encourages armed groups to create insecurity in Afghanistan and that, in this context, it sent several groups toward Kamdesh district of eastern Nuristan, 28 of whom were killed and 32 captured. The ministry has called on those who have joined these groups to contact Afghan forces and surrender.

In a statement, the MoD said:“Yesterday, several groups of Daesh insurgents and elements of evil and corruption, with the support and encouragement of Pakistani militias, were sent across the Durand Line toward Kamdesh district of Nuristan with the aim of carrying out hostile activities and creating insecurity in Afghanistan.”

The ministry said Afghan forces“swiftly launched operations” against what it called“the enemy's sinister plot,” as a result of which the enemy's movements were“heavily suppressed.” It said 28 people were killed, 32 were captured alive and the rest fled back across the Durand Line to the bases of Pakistani militias.

The statement added:“Pakistani militias, Pakistani armed auxiliaries and Daesh insurgents were also present with them in coordination, but they fled at the beginning of the fighting and left the elements of evil and corruption on the battlefield.”

According to the MoD, most of those involved in the incident were members of the former government's security forces who had been invited to Pakistan by Pakistani intelligence agencies on the promise that they would be provided with asylum and high-paying jobs in other countries.

However, the ministry said that after arriving in Pakistan, they were transferred to camps run by the Pakistani army and ISI, where they received short-term military training before being sent to Nuristan to create insecurity in Afghanistan.

The MoD said that instead of addressing Pakistan's domestic problems, fulfilling their security responsibilities and preventing mistreatment of their own people, Pakistani military officials had focused on sending various armed groups from Pakistan into Afghanistan to create insecurity.

However, the ministry said:“The brave security and defense forces of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, with the support of Allah Almighty and their people, will thwart the dreams of Pakistani military officials and all evil elements and stand firmly against all kinds of plots.”

The ministry called on countries in the region to pay serious attention to the activities of the Pakistani army, saying the army was once again working to create insecurity in the region and was engaged in projects to train armed groups in Pakistan and transfer war and insecurity from that country to other countries.

It also called on young people and former military personnel who, according to the ministry, had been deceived by Pakistani intelligence agencies and“evil and corrupt” groups and joined them, urging them not to become“victims of the enemies' plots.” It called on them to contact Afghan security and defense forces near the Durand Line and surrender before they face a similar fate.

sa