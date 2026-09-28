Over 15,000 Foreigners Enter, Exit Afghanistan In Last 6 Months: NSIA

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): About 15,449 foreign nationals entered and exited from Afghanistan through the crossings and airports in the first six months of this solar year, the National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) said on Monday.

In a statement, NSIA said 8,538 foreign nationals, including 349 women, entered the country, while another 6,911, including 197 women, left the country during the period.

It said the registered figures suggested that 8,437 individuals entered the country through land crossings, while 101 arrived by air.

Among those who entered, 931 visited Afghanistan to explore its ancient and historical sites, while the rest came for work.

NSIA noted that the highest number of foreign nationals, 5,034, entered through the Nimroz border crossing, followed by 2,659 who entered through land crossings and the airport in western Herat province.

The remaining visitors entered through the Aqina crossing in Faryab, the Ishkashim crossing in Badakhshan, the Spin Boldak crossing in Kandahar and the Hairatan crossing in Balkh.

NSIA said its Civil Registration and Foreign Nationals Registration Department was responsible for registering life events, including births, deaths, marriages and divorces; recording the entry and exit of foreign nationals through official border crossings and airports; and providing services related to the acquisition or renunciation of Afghan citizenship.

kk