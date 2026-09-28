Mof Increases Tariffs On 7 Items

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Finance (MoF) says import tariffs on seven items have been increased, while the tariff on another item has been reduced.

In a statement, the ministry said the decision was made at the third meeting of the Tariff Committee in 1405, chaired by Finance Minister Mullah Mohammad Nasir Akhund.

It said the meeting was also attended by representatives of the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP), Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MoAIL), Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and Ministry of Economy (MoE), the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, the General Directorate of Intelligence, as well as representatives of the chambers of commerce and investment and the chambers of industries and mines.

It added that, following comprehensive discussions and with the aim of supporting domestic industries and production and promoting agriculture and trade, the import tariff on bottles was increased from 12 to 16 percent, building paint from 16 to 30 percent, leather footwear from 20 to 40 percent, plastic footwear from 50 to 80 percent, plaster from 50 to 80 percent and nappies from 20 to 25 percent.

Meanwhile, the import tariff on“heart springs” was reduced from eight to 3.5 percent.

The statement noted that the decisions would be implemented in accordance with tariff principles.

It added that the Tariff Committee had also taken necessary decisions on harmonising tariffs on wires, iron nails, frozen potatoes and flavouring substances.

MoF did not provide details on when the new tariffs would come into effect.

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