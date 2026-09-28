Vcuarts Qatar, DDB Collaborate To Strengthen Qatar's Creative Ecosystem

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar (VCUarts Qatar) has partnered with Design Doha Biennial (DDB) to create a collaborative platform that bridges disciplines, cultures, and communities through design.

“This partnership demonstrates the power of design as a connective language that expands how knowledge is shared and experienced,” said Amir Berbic, dean of VCUarts Qatar.“By working across institutions and sectors, VCUarts Qatar continues to create meaningful opportunities for public dialogue and creative exchange that strengthen Doha's evolving cultural landscape.”

Fahad al-Obaidly, director of Design Doha, said,“Design Doha, Qatar's premier contemporary design platform, is rooted in supporting the region's creative community while opening new channels for exchange with designers and institutions internationally.

“Our collaboration with VCUarts Qatar connects the biennial with a generation of students, educators and practitioners whose ideas continue to contribute to Doha's creative landscape. Through this collaboration, we are creating further connections between education, research and design practice, while giving regional voices a platform within an international conversation.”

Established by Qatar Museums, Design Doha brings together designers, institutions, and creative practitioners from Qatar, the region, and around the world. Its second edition opens November 5–7 with exhibitions continuing through January 31, 2027.

The 2026 biennial will feature more than 15 exhibitions, public installations, and programming in one of Doha's most significant heritage districts, Fereej Al Asmakh.

The biennial will feature an extensive programme of exhibitions showcasing the work of more than 100 multidisciplinary designers and studios from across the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia region and its diasporas.

Design Doha brings designers into conversation with audiences, production networks and international design experts, creating new opportunities for collaboration and professional exchange. It also supports local and regional talent and strengthens connections between Doha and the global design community.

Design Doha 2026 is part of Evolution Nation, a campaign honouring Qatar's cultural journey over the past 50 years, since the founding of the National Museum of Qatar. Curated by Qatar Creates, the national initiative positions Qatar as a global hub for art, culture, and creativity.

Coinciding with the opening of Design Doha 2026, Tasmeem Doha, VCUarts Qatar's signature art and design biennial established in 2004, has curated a two-day speaker series hosted at the University's campus in Education City.

Each day will examine a different facet of knowledge transmission – intergenerational knowledge, embodied knowledge and reframing knowledge – in line with the Tasmeem Doha 2026 theme: knowledge is a trust.

At the same time, The Gallery at VCUarts Qatar will present Matter Diplopia at Fereej Al Asmakh from November 5 to January 31, 2027, as a part of DDB's programme. Following its debut at the 2025 London Design Biennale, the exhibition brings together innovative design research exploring how place, materiality, and culture shape, sustain, and inform one another.