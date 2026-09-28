Cardiff Indian School Opens Its Doors In Al Khor

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Cardiff Indian School has opened its doors in Al Khor with a state-of-the-art infrastructure that caters to international standards.

The school will serve students from kindergarten to grade 12, offering all streams of the CBSE curriculum. Established under the leadership of chairman Dr Hamad al-Kaabi and principal Dr Maneesh Mangal, the institution has been envisioned as far more than an academic establishment - a vibrant, thriving community where knowledge, innovation, values, creativity, leadership and practical skills converge.

Cardiff Indian School marks Dr Hamad al-Kaabi's third educational venture in Qatar alongside Cardiff International School, which follows the British curriculum, and a dedicated Kindergarten institution.“The Indian community in Al Khor has awaited an Indian school for decades.

Cardiff Indian School has been established to fulfil this long-awaited need and to provide families with a school that reflects their aspirations for their children,” said Dr al-Kaabi.

The school offers a modern learning environment underpinned by an extensive range of academic and cocurricular facilities, including science laboratories, robotics and computer laboratories, astronomy facilities, libraries, art, music and dance spaces, a swimming pool, multipurpose auditorium and indoor play areas.

Principal, Dr Mangal said,“Education today must prepare children not merely for examinations, but for a rapidly evolving world. Our aim is to nurture confident, adaptable, responsible and lifelong learners poised to contribute meaningfully to Qatar and the global community.”

With a resolute emphasis on student-centred learning, the school will encourage students to explore, experiment, create, collaborate and develop critical thinking, communication, problem-solving and leadership skills. Learning will extend beyond textbooks through sports, arts, technology, practical learning, clubs, cultural activities and experiential programmes.