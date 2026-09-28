Hezbollah Plans To Help Fund Housing Project For Displaced

Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah said yesterday it would contribute soon to a project aimed at housing thousands of people displaced due to the war with Israel.

The announcement was made by Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem during a speech commemorating the second anniversary of leader Hassan Nasrallah's killing in 2024

“The party (Hezbollah) is committed to providing shelter, restoration, and reconstruction with the available resources and donations.

The details of a new housing project will be announced very soon,” Qassem said. He also said the Lebanese state should have taken responsibility regarding sheltering and compensating the displaced.