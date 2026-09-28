India, Pakistan On Asian Games Collision Course After Cricket Washout

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Nagoya, Japan: India and Pakistan stayed on course to meet in the Asian Games cricket final after both men's quarter-finals were abandoned Monday because of rain and a sodden outfield in Nagoya.

Pakistan went through first against Hong Kong without a ball being bowled under competition rules that say the highest-seeded side progresses.

A few hours later, with rain in the air, India progressed against Afghanistan with no prospect of play for the same reason.

It deprived spectators at the Korogi Athletic Park the chance to see India's 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in action.

The fearless teenager topped the T20 Indian Premier League batting charts earlier this year.

"We are here for the match but unfortunately it rained. The rain started yesterday, so hard luck for us. We would have been happy to play here with India -- our players are in form," said Afghanistan's Mohammad Akram.

"We played two matches here on this ground, so we know the condition very well. But unfortunately the rain has ruined everything.

"We saw the rain on our mobile phones. Everyone was sad."

Sri Lanka play Nepal and Bangladesh face Malaysia, weather permitting, in the last two quarter-finals on Tuesday.