White House Releases List Of Products US, China Could Tax Less

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

San Francisco, United States: The White House released Sunday lists of products that could benefit from lower tariffs under an arrangement with China affecting $30 billion in goods in each direction, without specifying the rates or timetable.

US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping concluded a summit on Friday, with their talks covering matters including trade.

The United States and China will review the lists "with a view toward providing reduced tariff treatment to those goods in a reciprocal manner," according to the terms released by the White House.

The US could reduce tariffs on 77 categories of Chinese goods including fireworks, Christmas ornaments, household goods and sports equipment.

China's import list includes more than 1,600 categories of American goods, including meats -- beef, pork, poultry and seafood -- grains, dairy, whiskey, coal and timber.

The White House announced on Friday an agreement on "recommendations" for more favorable tariff treatment for these "non-sensitive goods," following Xi's visit to Washington.

Beijing confirmed the agreement on Saturday.

China also agreed to import at least 10 million metric tons of coal from the US in 2027 and 2028, the White House said.

Xi and Trump agreed to a trade truce last year during a meeting in South Korea, after a tit-for-tat fight that saw tariffs soar over 100 percent at one point.

The pact was originally due to expire in November but both sides have agreed to extend it until January 10, according to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.