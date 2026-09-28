Kazakh Race Walker Loses Gold-Medal Spot Over Footwear Breach

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Nagoya, Japan: Kazakhstan's Yasmina Toxanbayeva suffered Asian Games heartbreak on Monday after her victory in the women's marathon race walk was scrubbed out on a footwear technicality.

Danzeng Quzong was elevated to the gold-medal spot in a China one-two in Nagoya, with compatriot Ma Li second and Japan's home competitor Yukiko Umeno lifted into bronze.

The 21-year-old Toxanbayeva crossed the finish line first in wet conditions on Sunday in a winning time of 3:22:20, but there was a post-match protest which delayed the official outcome for hours.

Toxanbayeva's time was eventually annulled under a World Athletics regulation about complying with shoe rules.

After hearing of her fate, Toxanbayeva thanked her team, supporters and the Kazakh government.

"Thank you to all my superheroes who fought for me," she wrote on Instagram.