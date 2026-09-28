At Least 56 Dead In Heavy Rains, Thunderstorms In Northern India

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New Delhi: At least 56 people have been killed by heavy rain and thunderstorms in northern India.

The office of India's relief commissioner said in a statement on Sunday that extremely heavy rain in large parts of Uttar Pradesh had killed at least 56 people and damaged more than 1,000 homes after a depression over the Bay of Bengal moved inland, intensifying rainfall across the region.

The state recorded 66.5 millimeters of rain between Friday and Sunday, compared with a seasonal average of 7.6 millimeters, the statement said.

Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, with more than 240 million people, experiences rain and thunderstorms during the annual monsoon season, which runs from June through September.

The India Meteorological Department has in recent years warned of an increase in extreme weather events, including severe thunderstorms and lightning, which experts have linked to rising temperatures and changing climate patterns.