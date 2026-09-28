Traffic Department Invites Bid For Special Vehicle Registration Numbers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Traffic has announced the release of new special vehicle registration numbers through the Sooum app.

In a social media post, the department stated that the 'Expression of Interest' section for the special numbers will be activated on Thursday, October 1, 2026, at 10am on the Sooum app.

Interested individuals can apply for the numbers by clicking on the 'Express Your Interest' button and pay the security deposit within 72 hours of submitting their expression of interest.

Once the expression-of-interest period ends, interested applicants will enter an internal auction lasting 24 hours. If only one person expresses interest in a number, it will be sold at the listed price.

If more than one person express interest in the same number, an internal auction will be held among the interested applicants, with the number awarded to the highest bidder.The available special vehicle registration numbers can be viewed on the Sooum app.