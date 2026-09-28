Ethiopia Celebrates Meskel With Calls For National Harmony Amid Renewed Conflict

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Addis Ababa: Tens of thousands of people gathered on Saturday in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, to celebrate Meskel, a major religious festival, hoping for national harmony and peaceful coexistence amid mounting uncertainties and concerns about a possible relapse into conflict.

FESTIVAL CELEBRATION

In Ethiopia, Meskel is celebrated annually on Sept. 27, or on Sept. 28 during a leap year. The Meskel Festival was inscribed on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2013.

The eve of Meskel, Sept. 26, is traditionally marked by burning a large bonfire, locally called "Demera" in Amharic, at the church, village, and household levels. This is a central act of the celebration for the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church.

As night fell on Saturday, religious and government leaders set the Demera bonfire ablaze in Meskel Square, located in the heart of the capital. The event featured the burning of a huge bonfire and a procession of priests, deacons, and Sunday School students performing spiritual chants and songs.

The colorful and elaborate celebration at Meskel Square was attended by archbishops, senior government officials, and diplomats, as well as tens of thousands of adherents and tourists.

In their addresses, senior Ethiopian government officials and religious leaders highlighted the East African country's rich cultural and religious heritage, calling for the fostering of national harmony and peaceful coexistence.

Ethiopia's Minister of Culture and Sport Shewit Shanka said that beyond its religious significance, Meskel plays an important role in preserving Ethiopia's history, identity, cultural values, and national unity.

"Ethiopia has made notable development gains in various sectors through hard work and the collective will of its people," the minister said, calling on Ethiopians to build on these achievements.

In his message issued on Saturday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed stated that Meskel is a religious and cultural festival celebrated throughout Ethiopia. He called on Ethiopians to unite toward fostering "a great national strength."

"Meskel has a family and social color. Families come together, the neighborhood gathers, the city and its surroundings converge on one square," Abiy said.

In Ethiopia, Meskel and other holidays are traditionally celebrated with unique customs, including the preparation of special traditional foods and drinks, and the exchange of seasonal greetings during visits with family and friends. The blooming yellow "Adey Abeba" flower has become a ubiquitous symbol of the celebration across the country.

MOUNTING UNCERTAINTIES

Despite the festive mood, recent tensions in the northern part of Ethiopia have raised concerns among the public, as well as international and continental organizations, about a possible return to conflict.

The East African country witnessed a deadly two-year conflict between Ethiopian federal forces and Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF)-loyal troops from November 2020 to November 2022. The ensuing war left millions in urgent need of humanitarian assistance before the two parties signed the landmark Pretoria peace accord in South Africa to end hostilities.

The latest escalation comes amid heightened tensions in Ethiopia's northernmost Tigray region, following the recent announcement of a new alliance formed by seven Ethiopian opposition and armed groups, according to local media.

On Friday, the United Nations expressed concern over the continued deterioration of the security situation in northern Ethiopia and the expansion of fighting along multiple fronts.

"We are particularly troubled by reports of the use of drones, as well as incidents of harm to civilians," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The African Union has also called for "utmost restraint and immediate cessation of all actions that could further escalate tensions," while urging the immediate resumption of direct talks within the framework of the Pretoria Agreement.

Amid the escalating security situation, the Ethiopian National Defense Force stated on Thursday that 272 TPLF rebel fighters were killed following the group's failed offensive on Tuesday night.

The Ethiopian army said in a statement that the forces "strongly repelled" the attack in the northeastern part of the country, eventually neutralizing several militants and seizing various types of weapons and ammunition.

According to the statement, the rebel group attempted to infiltrate the North Wollo zone in the country's Amhara region by deploying its forces across several districts, but was forced to retreat due to "the heavy blow it received, losing its assets and manpower."

