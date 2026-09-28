Dreama ISO Certifications For Quality, Workplace Safety Renewed

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Dreama Orphan Care Centre, one of the centres operating under the umbrella of the Qatar Social Work Foundation, has announced the renewal of its ISO 9001 Quality Management System and ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management System certifications, reaffirming its commitment to applying international best practices and standards in the fields of quality and occupational health and safety.

The continuation of this accreditation reflects the Centre's commitment to developing its institutional work system, enhancing performance efficiency, and improving the quality of the services provided, in line with its strategic objectives and directions, while contributing to achieving the highest levels of efficiency and institutional excellence.

The ISO 9001 certification reflects Dreama's commitment to implementing an integrated quality management system based on improving processes and procedures, increasing beneficiary satisfaction, and strengthening the approach of continuous improvement to ensure performance efficiency and the sustainability of development.

The ISO 45001 certification also confirms the Centre's commitment to providing a safe and healthy work environment through the application of best practices and standards related to occupational health and safety, while promoting a culture of prevention and risk management, thereby contributing to a supportive and safe work environment.

In this context, Sheikha Najla bint Ahmed Al Thani, Executive Director of Dreama Orphan Care Centre, emphasised that the Centre's continued fulfilment of the requirements of these international standards reflects its firmly established approach to development and the advancement of institutional performance.

She said,“This achievement reaffirms Dreama's commitment to applying the highest standards of quality and occupational health and safety, as well as our commitment to developing our work system and enhancing performance efficiency in a way that positively reflects on the quality of services provided to beneficiaries. We also place great importance on providing a safe and healthy work environment and establishing a culture of quality, prevention, and continuous improvement across the various areas of the Centre's work.”

She added,“At Dreama, we continue to develop our systems and procedures in accordance with international best practices and standards, in a way that supports the achievement of our strategic objectives and directions, enhances work efficiency, and sustains the quality of services provided to the target groups.”