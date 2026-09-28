PHCC Expert Urges Public To Prioritise Heart Health

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Senior Consultant Family Medicine at Leabaib Health Center, affiliated with the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), Dr. Mohammed Al Otaibi has urged the public to prioritise heart health through prevention, regular check-ups and a healthy lifestyle, warning against ignoring symptoms that may require urgent medical attention.

Marking World Heart Day, observed annually on September 29, Dr. Al Otaibi said the 2026 slogan,“Don't Miss a Beat,” carries an important health message, highlighting that every heartbeat represents an opportunity for life.

He stressed that protecting heart health should not begin only after disease develops, but through prevention, early detection and management of modifiable risk factors.

Cardiovascular diseases remain among the leading causes of death worldwide and can affect people across different age groups. While some risk factors are genetic or beyond individual control, many can be managed through lifestyle changes, regular medical follow-up and adherence to prescribed treatment.

Dr. Al Otaibi identified smoking as a major threat to heart health, noting its direct impact on blood vessels and its association with coronary artery disease, blood clots and other complications. He stressed that quitting smoking is an essential step towards protecting the heart. PHCC currently operates 16 smoking cessation clinics across its health centres, staffed by trained specialists supporting individuals seeking to quit.

He also highlighted obesity and overweight, physical inactivity and unhealthy diets, along with chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and elevated cholesterol, as important cardiovascular risk factors. Managing these conditions requires a balanced diet, regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight and consistent medical follow-up.

Regular health checks are also essential for detecting cardiovascular disease and managing risk factors before they lead to serious complications. These may include monitoring blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol levels, as well as undergoing other tests recommended by physicians according to individual health conditions and risk factors.

Dr. Al Otaibi encouraged people to incorporate physical activity into their daily routines by making use of walking paths, parks, sports facilities and other outdoor spaces. He recommended a diet rich in vegetables, fruits and fish, while reducing salt, saturated fats, sugar and fast food.

He stressed that addressing obesity is not solely about losing weight but also about improving quality of life and reducing cardiovascular risks.