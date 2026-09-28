Labour Ministry Holds Consultation On Private Sector Nationalisation Plan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri chaired the first consultative session as part of a series of sessions to launch the Private Sector Nationalisation Plan.

The first session, dedicated to state-owned companies and public-benefit entities, was attended by a number of chief executive officers and senior management representatives from state-owned companies and public-benefit entities.

The session forms part of the efforts by the Ministry of Labour (MoL) to ensure the optimal implementation of the Private Sector Nationalisation Law, identify the most effective implementation mechanisms, examine the challenges facing the private sector, and hear companies' views and proposals regarding the implementation of the law.

The Minister of Labour affirmed the Ministry's commitment to strengthening partnership and cooperation with private-sector companies and institutions in a manner that contributes to the effective implementation of the Nationalisation Law and supports the achievement of its objectives. He stressed the importance of listening to companies' views, identifying the challenges they may face, and working together to develop appropriate solutions that fulfil the objectives of the law.

He noted that the plan provides an integrated implementation framework for increasing the employment of Qatari citizens in the private sector, based on clear targets, effective incentives, strengthened partnership with the private sector and continuous monitoring, thereby contributing to achieving the desired impact.

The Minister also noted that the success of the Nationalisation Plan depends on coordinated efforts and effective partnership between the Ministry, sector regulators, and private-sector companies and establishments.

He stressed the importance of the consultative sessions as an interactive dialogue platform bringing together all relevant stakeholders involved in implementing the Private Sector Nationalisation Law.

The Minister explained that continued consultation with private-sector companies and institutions is a key pillar in achieving the targets of the Nationalisation Plan and increasing the participation of the national workforce in private-sector establishments.