Sidra Medicine Launches 'Paediatric Private Home Visits: Wellness And Vaccinations' Programme

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Doha, Qatar: Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, has launched its Paediatric Private Home Visits: Wellness and Vaccinations programme. The new private home visits service brings routine paediatric care directly to eligible children in the comfort of their homes.

The programme allows children to receive routine wellness assessments and scheduled childhood vaccinations without the need to visit the hospital. It offers families greater convenience while ensuring children continue to receive trusted care from Sidra Medicine's specialist paediatric teams.

Services include wellness assessments, growth and developmental monitoring, feeding guidance, parent education, and routine childhood immunizations. Each request undergoes a clinical review to ensure home-based care is safe and appropriate for the child's individual healthcare needs.

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Chair of Paediatrics at Sidra Medicine, Dr. Ahmed Al Hammadi said,“Routine wellness assessments and childhood vaccinations are essential to supporting healthy growth and development. Our paediatric private home visits programme provides families with greater flexibility while ensuring children continue receiving high-quality paediatric care in a safe and familiar environment. The programme reflects our commitment to making routine paediatric healthcare more accessible while maintaining the highest standards of clinical safety, personalised care, and family-centred service.”

The programme is available to eligible Sidra Medicine patients following clinical assessment. It is intended for routine care rather than emergency or urgent medical conditions. Services are provided based on clinical appropriateness and operational availability.

Through the new programme, Sidra Medicine continues to expand access to paediatric care beyond the hospital.

The service supports continuity of care while giving families more flexibility in managing their children's routine healthcare needs.