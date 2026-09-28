Qatar Showcases Experiences In Delivery Of Swift Justice

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: The State of Qatar participated in the 15th UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, held in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi represented the State of Qatar at the congress.

In his remarks, the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's commitment to enhancing international cooperation to combat transnational organised crime, upholding the rule of law, and supporting international efforts aimed at strengthening security and stability, as well as their impact on sustainable development, in the region.

He showcased Qatar's experience in modernising national legislation to ensure the delivery of swift justice, highlighting the enduring impact of the“Doha Declaration,” issued at the 13th Congress hosted by Qatar in 2015 in cooperation with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). This declaration launched innovative initiatives to combat corruption and terrorism and build capacity, benefiting 190 countries worldwide.

On the sidelines of the congress, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi and Minister of Justice of the United Arab Emirates H E Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on legal cooperation. The agreement aims to facilitate the exchange of expertise and experience between the two ministries of justice, enhance legal and judicial cooperation, and support the sharing of knowledge and best practices, thereby contributing to the advancement of institutional performance and judicial services in both fraternal nations.

Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi also held a meeting with Minister of Justice of the Republic of Armenia H E Srbuhi Galyan. The meeting discussed prospects for legal cooperation and ways to enhance it between the two sides.