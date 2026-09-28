Where Heritage Meets Timeless Luxury

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: It all started over a century ago, when Ali Al Majed, a young pearl trader with a courageous spirit of entrepreneurship, ambition, an innate fascination with pure beauty, and a burning love of the sea and its precious pearls, became one of the most prominent pearl traders in the Gulf.

Ali Al Majed was helped by his sons, but it was Mahdi who took the most interest after his father, setting sail on his own and trading in the most appealing of pearls. The business under Mahdi Al Majed survived the big recession that prevailed when cultured pearls swept the market at the outbreak of World War II. When oil was discovered in the 1940s and a new era of prosperity began in Qatar, Mahdi's relentless spirit and keen foresight led to the establishment of“Al Majed Jewellery”, which soon expanded to include gold and diamonds from the best designers in Europe. Al Majed Jewellery thus became a centre of attraction for all those who looked for beauty in its deepest sense.

Today, the legacy continues with Mahdi's three sons, Ahmed, Mohammed and Jamil, who are handling the family business with great honour and dedication. Ahmed, Mohammed and Jamil enhanced the business image and services, establishing a first-class showroom and entering new realms by adding to their collection some of the most famous names in precious watches, such as Patek Philippe, A. Lange & Söhne, F.P. Journe, Hublot, IWC, TAG Heuer, Jacob & Co., Gérald Genta, Daniel Roth, Grand Seiko and Zenith, as well as leading jewellery houses such as Moussaieff, Boghossian, Pasquale Bruni, Roberto Coin, Palmiero, Zydo, Busatti Milano and Yoko London, in addition to some of the leading premium brands.

Al Majed Jewellery is taking part in the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition (DJWE) 2026, which is taking place from September 28 to October 3, 2026, at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC). It boasts one of the most luxurious and sought-after pavilions at the exhibition.