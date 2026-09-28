Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra Vs Fold8: What Does The Extra Rs. 20,000 Get You

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Samsung has expanded its foldable smartphone portfolio with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8. The Galaxy Z Fold8 starts at Rs. 1,79,999, while the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra starts at Rs. 1,99,999. Both models combine foldable displays with flagship performance, but they target slightly different requirements.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra vs Fold8: a closer look at the design, cameras, and features that could justify the extra Rs 20,000

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra adds a 200MP Wide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom to its camera setup. The Galaxy Z Fold8 uses a 50MP Wide camera and a 50MP Ultra Wide camera, while offering a lighter 201 g design. This gives buyers a choice between more advanced camera hardware and a lighter foldable experience.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra focuses on camera and productivity

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra combines a large foldable display with flagship performance and an advanced camera system. Its 8.0-inch main display and 6.5-inch cover display provide space for multitasking, content consumption, and everyday productivity.

Key features include:



8.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display

6.5-inch cover display

120Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor

Up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage

5,000 mAh battery

200MP Wide camera

50MP Ultra Wide camera

10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom 215 g weight

The 200MP Wide camera is the major camera upgrade over the Galaxy Z Fold8. The telephoto camera also adds 3x optical zoom for closer subjects.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 offers a lighter foldable design

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 focuses on a lighter design and a large working area. Its 7.6-inch main display and 5.4-inch cover display support browsing, entertainment, multitasking, and everyday communication.

Key features include:



7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display

5.4-inch cover display

120Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor

Up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage

4,800 mAh battery

50MP Wide camera

50MP Ultra Wide camera 201 g weight

The Galaxy Z Fold8 is 14 g lighter than the Ultra model, which can make a difference for buyers who carry their phone throughout the day.

The camera creates the biggest difference

Both foldables use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor and offer high-end specifications. The key hardware distinction is the rear camera system.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra features a 200MP Wide camera and a dedicated 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The Galaxy Z Fold8 uses a 50MP Wide camera and a 50MP Ultra Wide camera.

This makes the Ultra model more suitable for buyers who prioritise detailed photography and optical zoom. The Galaxy Z Fold8 remains focused on a lighter foldable design with a capable dual-camera setup.

Pricing and configurations

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra are available in multiple RAM and storage configurations. The Galaxy Z Fold8 starts at Rs. 1,79,999, while the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra starts at Rs. 1,99,999.

The high price does not have to make a foldable upgrade difficult. Eligible buyers can purchase either model through Bajaj Finance with Easy EMI options and choose a repayment tenure that suits their budget.

Prices and Easy EMI options may vary by partner store, offer period, location, and variant. Please check the latest details before purchase.

Festive season offers can reduce the purchase burden

Festive season shopping can make a premium foldable upgrade more rewarding when buyers compare all applicable benefits before purchase. The Smart Savings Calculator from Bajaj Finance can help buyers understand potential savings by considering applicable dealer, brand, Bajaj Finance, and scheme offers.

Buyers can check:



Dealer offers: Check applicable benefits available at participating partner stores.

Brand offers: Explore offers available on eligible Samsung foldable models.

Bajaj Finance offers: Check additional benefits available on eligible purchases. Scheme offers: Check benefits linked to selected EMI schemes.

The Smart Savings Calculator can help buyers assess applicable benefits together before completing the purchase.

Which Samsung foldable suits which buyer?

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is suited to buyers who want Samsung's more advanced camera hardware alongside a large foldable display and flagship performance.



For photography: The 200MP Wide camera and 10MP telephoto camera offer greater camera flexibility.

For productivity: The large main display provides more space for multitasking and work.

For battery capacity: The 5,000 mAh battery offers higher capacity than the 4,800 mAh battery on the Galaxy Z Fold8. For premium configurations: Up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage are available.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 is suited to buyers who prioritise a lighter foldable design while retaining flagship performance and a large screen.



For portability: The 201 g body is lighter than the 215 g Ultra model.

For entertainment: The large foldable display provides an immersive viewing experience.

For multitasking: The expanded screen offers more room for multiple applications. For storage: Configurations are available with up to 1TB storage.

Buying a Samsung foldable with Bajaj Finance

Visit the nearest Bajaj Finance partner store.

Select the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 or Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra variant preferred.

Check eligibility for Easy EMIs at checkout using a mobile number and OTP.

Choose a flexible tenure between 3 and 60 months.

Complete the purchase and take the new Samsung foldable home the same day.

Bajaj Finance offers an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh with repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months. Select models can also have zero down payment offers.