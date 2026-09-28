The Future Of Colour Is Here: Sony Introduces Its True RGB Tvs Powered By RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro With BRAVIA 7II Across India

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Sony India today announced the launch of BRAVIA 7II, introducing True RGB technology to redefine home entertainment with richer colour, greater depth and more immersive viewing experiences. Pre-booking for select BRAVIA 7II models starts today. Bringing together Sony's advanced display innovation and intelligent processing technologies, BRAVIA 7II delivers cinema-grade picture quality designed to transform everyday viewing into an extraordinary entertainment experience.

BRAVIA 7 II: A new dimension of colour with True RGB

At the heart of BRAVIA 7II is True RGB, powered by RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro, Sony's proprietary backlight control technology that independently controls red, green and blue light to achieve exceptional colour precision, deeper contrast and remarkable realism. Combined with Cognitive Processor XR, BRAVIA 7II reproduces content the way humans naturally see and hear-creating visuals with enhanced depth, vibrant colours and lifelike detail.

Key technologies powering the experience include:



RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro – Sony's advanced individual RGB backlight control technology delivers precise local dimming with deeper blacks, reduced blooming and stunning contrast.

RGB Triluminos Max with Luminance Booster – Uniting QD-OLED-level colour richness with Mini LED brightness to achieve Sony's richest colour volume and brighter brilliance.

Smooth Color Gradation – Reveals every nuance across dark and bright scenes with ultra-fine tonal transitions and enhanced visual depth. X-Wide Angle Pro – Maintains consistent colour and contrast from wider viewing positions for an immersive cinematic experience from every seat in the room, available in select screen sizes.

Starting with a 55 (140 cm) model, the series extends across 65 (165 cm), 75 (190 cm) and 85 (215 cm) variants, and will further culminate in a stunning 98 (248 cm) model expected in June, bringing Sony's vision of“ Cinema is Coming Home” to more consumers across India.

Experience cinema-grade colour, highlighting true to life colour and depth with True RGB

Building on Sony's legacy of innovation, the BRAVIA 7II introduces Sony's first True RGB LED BRAVIA TV technology, using independently driven red, green and blue LEDs for precise colour reproduction in bright living room environments. Powered by RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro, this advanced backlight control system drives each LED with high precision to improve brightness, reduce blooming, deliver deeper blacks and produce purer colour than conventional Mini LED displays.

With RGB Triluminos Max, the television delivers Sony's widest colour volume, reproducing a broader spectrum of colours with remarkable accuracy, while Smooth Colour Gradation enables seamless and ultra-fine tonal transitions across every scene. Powered by RGB Triluminos Max with Luminance Booster, it combines QD-OLED-like colour depth with the brightness of Mini LED technology to deliver Sony's richest and most vibrant visual experience yet. On 65-inch and larger models, X-Wide Angle Pro maintains consistent colour and contrast from wider viewing positions, ensuring an optimal experience from every seat in the room.

Powered by Cognitive Processor XR for lifelike picture quality

At the core of the BRAVIA 7II is Sony's Cognitive Processor XR, which processes images in line with how humans naturally perceive sight and sound. This enables the TV to enhance depth, contrast, and clarity in real time, delivering more natural and immersive visuals.

XR Contrast Booster (20) intelligently balances light and dark elements for enhanced realism, while XR Clear Image reduces noise and upscales lower-resolution content to near 4K quality, while XR Motion Clarity analyses motion across multiple frames to ensure fast-moving scenes such as sports, movies, and gameplay remain smooth, bright, and blur-free

Experience cinematic HDR visuals and multidimensional surround sound powered by Dolby Vision and Atmos

With support for Dolby Vision®, HDR10, HLG and IMAX® Enhanced, BRAVIA 7II delivers a truly cinematic viewing experience with richer colours, deeper contrast, enhanced brightness and creator-intended picture quality. Studio Calibrated Modes for Netflix, Prime Video, and Sony Pictures Core automatically optimize picture settings to reflect the creator's intent across different content environments.

On the audio front, Acoustic Multi-Audio+ on 65 (165 cm) and above models positions sound precisely with on-screen action, creating a more immersive experience and sound positioning Tweeters further enhances the bass performance without compromising the slim design.

Voice Zoom 3 with AI Sound Separation technology ensures dialogue remains clear above background sound, while 3D Surround Upscaling transforms standard audio into an expansive 5.1.4 channel virtual surround experience. With Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X®, viewers can enjoy multidimensional, theatre-like sound with overhead effects that bring every scene to life.

Engineered for next-generation gaming with 4K 120Hz and intelligent gaming features

BRAVIA 7II supports 4K at 120fps via HDMI 2.1, delivering ultra-smooth and responsive gameplay. Features such as Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) reduce input lag and eliminate screen tearing, ensuring a seamless gaming experience.

With Game Menu 2, users can quickly access and customise gaming settings, including crosshair, black equalizer, and motion blur reduction. Dolby Vision® Gaming enhances visual fidelity with richer colours and contrast, while PS Remote Play and dedicated optimizations for PlayStation 5, including Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode, make BRAVIA 7II an ideal choice for console gaming enthusiasts.

Discover effortless entertainment with Google TV and Gemini

Powered by Google TV, BRAVIA 7II offers access to over 400,000 movies and TV shows along with thousands of apps and games, delivering a personalized and intuitive content discovery experience. Supported by Hands-Free Voice Search and built-in Google Assistant, users can control the TV, search for content, or manage compatible smart home devices using voice commands. The TV also supports Apple AirPlay 2, Apple HomeKit, Google Cast, and works with Alexa-enabled devices for added convenience.

Additionally, Gemini for Google TV will be introduced via an over-the-air update, enabling more natural, AI-powered interactions and smarter content recommendations.

Experience studio-quality cinematic entertainment at home with Sony Pictures Core

BRAVIA 7II enables users to experience studio-quality entertainment at home with Sony Pictures Core, offering a curated library of blockbuster movies, including IMAX® Enhanced titles.

Powered by Pure Stream, users can stream content at up to 80 Mbps, delivering picture quality comparable to 4K UHD Blu-ray. Customers will also receive an exclusive 10 movie credits with access to a curated selection of premium titles from Sony Pictures for 24 months.

Combining thoughtful design with enhanced accessibility and robust durability

Designed with Sony's Harmonic Presence concept, the BRAVIA 7II blends seamlessly into modern living spaces with its Immersive Frame design and Mirage Stand for 55-inch to 85-inch models, while the 98-inch variant features a premium T-Shape Stand.

The television is built for durability with X-Protection PRO, offering resistance against lightning, power surges, dust, and humidity. With Eco Dashboard 2 and power-efficient RGB LED control by RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro, users can monitor energy consumption and access power-saving recommendations.

The Inclusive Affordable Remote, developed in collaboration with people with disabilities, features optimized button design, tactile differentiation, and clear spacing for ease of use.

Price and Availability

The BRAVIA 7II will be available across all Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), the portal, leading electronic outlets and major e-commerce platforms in India starting 28th May 2026 onwards. Pre-booking for select BRAVIA 7II models also starts today, and customers can register their interest through this link.

Model Screen Size MRP

(in INR) Best Buy (in INR) Availability BRAVIA 7II 55 (140 cm) 3,59,900/- 2,21,990/- Available now 65 (165 cm) 4,39,900/- 2,74,990/- 75 (190 cm) 6,19,900/- 4,19,990 85 (215 cm) 7,19,900/- 5,29,990

About Sony India Pvt. Ltd .

Sony India Private Limited (Sony India), a private limited company with its ultimate holding company as Sony Group Corporation, Japan, has established itself as a premium brand in various product categories including television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio, and professional solutions. The company places a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and maintains high standards in sales and services. Sony also prioritizes environmental sustainability, aiming to achieve a zero environmental footprint throughout the lifecycle of its products and business activities to contribute to a healthier and enriched life for all of humanity and future generations.