Musclemind Honours Winners At RUNYODHA 2026 In Noida

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Musclemind, the Official Champions Honour Partner for RUNYODHA 2026, joined thousands of runners and fitness enthusiasts at JBM Global School, Sector 132, Noida, on Sunday. The event brought together approximately 2,500 participants across 3K, 5K, 10K and 21.1K race categories, combining fitness and community participation with its stated cause, Run Against Hunger.

Musclemind X RUNYODHA

Fitness icon and RUNYODHA ambassador Milind Soman was also present at the event. As part of its association with RUNYODHA 2026, Mr. Bharat Gupta, Founder & Chairman, Musclemind, presented trophies to winners across various race categories.

Speaking about the association, Mr. Bharat Gupta, said,“RUNYODHA brought together people from different age groups and backgrounds around fitness and a larger social purpose. For us at Musclemind, it was an opportunity to celebrate the determination of the participants and recognise their achievements. We are glad to have been part of an event that encourages people to make fitness a more consistent part of their everyday lives.”

Musclemind also engaged with participants through an on-ground product showcase and consumer engagement activities on 26th and 27th September, 2026.

Through its association with RUNYODHA 2026, Musclemind continues to engage with platforms that encourage active lifestyles, fitness and community participation.

About Musclemind

Musclemind is a premium Activeleisure apparel brand built around the philosophy of“Workout to Weekend.” Combining performance, style and comfort, the brand creates versatile clothing designed to move seamlessly between workouts, everyday activities and moments of relaxation. Its approach brings together innovative materials, functional design and quality craftsmanship to support active lifestyles without compromising on style. Beyond apparel, Musclemind aims to inspire movement, wellness and a community that embraces both physical activity and everyday balance. With its“Make Your Mark” philosophy, the brand encourages individuals to pursue their goals with confidence, on and off the training floor.

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