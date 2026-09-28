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Uzbekistan, UAE Explore New Avenues For Economic, AI Cooperation


2026-09-28 04:02:58
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Today, Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates discussed expanding trade and economic cooperation, as well as the development of artificial intelligence, during a meeting between Saida Mirziyoyeva, head of Uzbekistan's Presidential Administration, and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

This was reflected in the statement posted by the Head of the Presidential Administration, Saida Mirziyoyeva, on her social media account.

Mirziyoyeva said she conveyed Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's greetings to the UAE president during the meeting.

“I had the honor of meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, in Abu Dhabi,” Mirziyoyeva said in a post.

“During our conversation, we discussed expanding trade and economic cooperation between our countries, as well as the development of artificial intelligence,” she added.

Mirziyoyeva also thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the warm reception.

The meeting focused on two areas identified in Mirziyoyeva's account: expanding economic ties between Uzbekistan and the UAE and developing cooperation in artificial intelligence.

Uzbekistan and the UAE have developed broad bilateral ties spanning trade, investment, energy, infrastructure, tourism and technology. The two countries have also expanded cooperation through investment projects and business partnerships, with the UAE playing a growing role in Uzbekistan's efforts to attract foreign capital and develop strategic sectors of the economy.

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Trend News Agency

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