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Company announcement no. 48 2026 Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00

28 September 2026

Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 39

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the“Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 39:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK Accumulated, last announcement 7,762,992 336.6700 2,613,566,405 21 September 2026 20,278 376.5243 7,635,160 22 September 2026 30,493 376.7583 11,488,491 23 September 2026 225,270 371.8982 83,777,508 24 September 2026 41,714 372.7852 15,550,362 25 September 2026 14,384 378.4744 5,443,976 Total accumulated over week 39 332,139 373.0230 123,895,496 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 8,095,131 338.1615 2,737,461,901

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.992% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 21 September 2026 14,077 376.4537 5,299,339 22 September 2026 18,050 376.6473 6,798,484 23 September 2026 141,656 371.8674 52,677,248 24 September 2026 26,960 372.7010 10,048,019 25 September 2026 9,198 378.4655 3,481,126 Total accumulated over week 39 209,941 372.9820 78,304,216 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 5,117,217 338.0969 1,730,115,366





CBOE Europe Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 21 September 2026 6,201 376.6845 2,335,821 22 September 2026 12,443 376.9193 4,690,007 23 September 2026 83,614 371.9503 31,100,252 24 September 2026 14,754 372.9390 5,502,342 25 September 2026 5,186 378.4901 1,962,850 Total accumulated over week 39 122,198 373.0934 45,591,271 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 2,977,914 338.2725 1,007,346,517





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Danske Bank Company Announcement EN SBB announcment