Propow: A Leading Marine Lithium Battery Manufacturer And Marine Energy Solutions Provider In China
Propow is a Chinese manufacturer and customized marine energy solutions provider specializing in lithium batteries for fishing boats, electric boats, marine propulsion, and marine energy storage systems. With comprehensive R&D, manufacturing, testing, and customization capabilities, Propow provides marine battery solutions for B2B customers worldwide.
Propow is positioned as China's No. 1 marine battery exporter and one of China's leading marine battery suppliers, serving international customers with reliable lithium battery products and customized solutions for different types of vessels and marine applications.
Comprehensive Marine Lithium Battery Solutions
Propow develops and manufactures a complete range of marine lithium battery solutions, covering four major application categories:
1. Fishing Boat Starting Batteries
Marine starting batteries are designed to provide reliable high-power output for starting fishing boat engines and other marine equipment. Propow can develop customized starting battery solutions according to different engine requirements, voltage levels, dimensions, communication interfaces, and installation conditions.
2. Fishing Boat Deep-Cycle Batteries
For fishing boats that require stable and continuous power, Propow provides LiFePO4 deep-cycle marine batteries designed for long-duration operation. These batteries can power onboard electronics, navigation equipment, lighting, refrigeration, trolling motors, and other auxiliary loads.
3. Electric Boat and Marine Propulsion Batteries
Propow supplies lithium battery systems for electric boats, electric fishing boats, recreational boats, workboats, and other electric marine applications. Customized solutions can be developed based on required voltage, capacity, discharge power, battery dimensions, communication protocols, and propulsion system requirements.
From individual battery packs to complete battery systems, Propow supports customers from initial technical requirements through product development and mass production.
4. Marine Energy Storage Systems
Beyond standalone marine batteries, Propow provides marine energy storage solutions for vessels requiring larger energy capacity and integrated power management.
Marine energy storage systems can be designed for onboard energy storage, auxiliary power, electric propulsion, renewable-energy integration, and other high-capacity marine applications. System configurations can be customized according to vessel size, energy demand, operating conditions, and installation space.
Customized OEM & ODM Marine Battery Solutions
Different vessels have different requirements. For this reason, Propow provides OEM and ODM marine lithium battery solutions rather than relying only on standard battery models.
Customization can cover battery voltage, capacity, dimensions, connectors, BMS configuration, communication protocols, mechanical structure, protection functions, and other system requirements.
For boat manufacturers, marine equipment companies, distributors, battery brands, and fleet operators, Propow can support the development of customized marine battery products from concept and engineering design to testing and mass production.
Why Choose Propow as a Marine Battery Supplier?
As a professional marine lithium battery manufacturer, Propow combines battery R&D, manufacturing, quality control, system integration, and customized engineering capabilities under one supply chain.
The company focuses on providing reliable lithium battery solutions for demanding marine environments, where safety, durability, waterproof protection, stable power output, and long service life are critical.
Propow also supports international B2B customers with customized product development and marine energy solutions, making it suitable for boat manufacturers, fishing companies, marine equipment suppliers, distributors, importers, battery brands, and marine energy solution providers.
A Global Partner for Marine Electrification
As marine transportation continues to move toward electrification and cleaner energy, the demand for reliable marine lithium batteries and marine energy storage systems is growing worldwide.
Propow is committed to supporting this transition with marine starting batteries, deep-cycle fishing boat batteries, electric boat batteries, propulsion battery systems, and marine energy storage solutions.
For global B2B buyers looking for a marine lithium battery manufacturer, fishing boat battery supplier, electric boat battery manufacturer, or customized marine energy storage solution provider in China, Propow provides an integrated manufacturing and engineering solution-from battery design and customization to production and global supply.
Propow - Your China Marine Lithium Battery Manufacturer & Customized Marine Energy Solutions Partner.
Propow Energy Co., Ltd.
Propow Energy Co., Ltd.
+ +86 13642431501
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