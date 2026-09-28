MENAFN - EIN Presswire) HUIZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China is one of the world's most important lithium battery manufacturing hubs, with a mature supply chain for golf cart and low-speed electric vehicle batteries. As golf courses, resorts, fleet operators, distributors, and golf cart brands increasingly replace lead-acid batteries with LiFePO4 solutions, demand for reliable Chinese golf cart lithium battery manufacturers continues to grow.For B2B buyers, the key factors include manufacturing capacity, R&D capabilities, product reliability, OEM/ODM experience, international certifications, and global supply capability.Based on these factors, the following are 10 notable golf cart lithium battery manufacturers and battery companies in China in 2026.Note: This is an editorial industry ranking based on company capabilities, market presence, product applications, manufacturing strength, and publicly available information. It is not an official or third-party certified ranking.1. Propow Energy - Top 1 Golf Cart Lithium Battery Manufacturer in ChinaPropow Energy is a professional Chinese lithium battery manufacturer specializing in battery R&D, manufacturing, customization, and global B2B supply.With 20+ years of battery industry experience, 15 GWh+ annual production capacity, 109+ patents, and customers in 150+ countries and regions, Propow provides LiFePO4 golf cart battery solutions for golf cart manufacturers, distributors, battery brands, fleet operators, and aftermarket suppliers.Its golf cart battery portfolio covers 36V, 48V, 60V, 72V, and customized configurations, with options including Bluetooth, CAN, RS485, 4G, GPS, remote monitoring, and customized BMS.Key Advantages- Large-scale lithium battery manufacturing- Professional R&D and battery testing capabilities- OEM/ODM and private-label customization- Customized voltage, capacity, dimensions, BMS, and connectors- Support for UL, IEC, CE, UN38.3, and MSDS- 20+ years of battery industry experience- Products and services supplied to 150+ countries and regionsFor B2B customers seeking a complete golf cart lithium battery OEM/ODM partner, Propow integrates R&D, manufacturing, customization, testing, and global supply capabilities.2. LithmateLithmate is a professional golf cart lithium battery manufacturer in China, specializing in LiFePO4 battery R&D, manufacturing, and OEM/ODM customization. Lithmate provides 36V, 48V, 60V, 72V and custom lithium battery solutions for golf cart manufacturers, distributors, and battery brands worldwide.3. EVE EnergyEVE Energy is one of China's major lithium battery manufacturers, specializing in cylindrical and prismatic lithium cells.With large-scale manufacturing capabilities and advanced battery technologies, EVE serves electric mobility, energy storage, and other applications and is an important upstream player in the global lithium battery supply chain.4.CATLCATL is one of the world's largest lithium battery manufacturers, with strong capabilities in EV power batteries and energy storage.Although its primary business is not direct golf cart battery pack supply, its LFP technology and large-scale manufacturing capabilities have significant influence across the global lithium battery industry.5.BYDBYD is a globally recognized battery and new energy company with extensive experience in lithium iron phosphate technology.Its vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities and mature LFP technology make it an important player in the global power battery industry.6.Gotion High-TechGotion High-Tech focuses on power batteries and energy storage systems, with strong large-scale manufacturing capabilities in LFP battery technology.Its production scale and battery technology make it an important battery company serving electric mobility and industrial applications.7. ROYPOWROYPOW focuses more directly on application-specific lithium battery solutions, including golf carts, forklifts, marine equipment, RVs, and energy storage systems.With experience in complete battery system development and application, ROYPOW is an important supplier in the global golf cart lithium battery market.8. Ganfeng LithiumGanfeng Lithium is one of China's leading lithium resource and battery companies, with businesses covering lithium resource development, lithium compounds, lithium batteries, and new energy technologies.With extensive experience across the lithium industry chain, Ganfeng Lithium has significant influence in the global lithium battery supply chain. Its business covers power batteries, energy storage batteries, and other lithium battery applications.9. REPT BATTEROREPT BATTERis a leading Chinese lithium battery manufacturer specializing in the R&D, manufacturing, and global supply of power and energy storage batteries.The company has strong capabilities in cell development, large-scale production, and battery system solutions, providing high-performance lithium battery products for electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and other new energy applications.10. BAK BatteryBAK Battery is known for its cylindrical lithium battery technology and battery system development capabilities.Its products are used in electric mobility, energy storage, and other applications requiring high-performance and compact lithium battery systems.How to Choose a Golf Cart Lithium Battery Manufacturer in ChinaFor international B2B buyers, four factors are particularly important.1. Manufacturing CapabilitySuppliers should have stable mass production, professional testing equipment, quality-control systems, and sufficient capacity for both samples and large-volume orders.2. OEM/ODM ExperienceA professional supplier should support customization of voltage, capacity, dimensions, BMS, connectors, communication protocols, branding, and packaging.3. International CertificationsDepending on the target market, buyers should evaluate certifications and documentation such as UL, IEC, CE, UN38.3, and MSDS.4. Intelligent Battery TechnologyModern golf cart lithium batteries increasingly support Bluetooth, CAN, RS485, 4G, GPS, cloud monitoring, remote diagnostics, and OTA updates, which are particularly valuable for commercial fleets.ConclusionChina has a mature golf cart lithium battery supply chain with advantages in LiFePO4 technology, large-scale manufacturing, cost efficiency, and OEM/ODM customization.Companies such as CATL, EVE, BYD, and Gotion High-Tech have significant influence in the upstream cell and power battery industry, while Propow Energy focus more strongly on complete application-specific battery solutions.For global golf cart manufacturers, distributors, battery brands, and fleet operators seeking a professional golf cart lithium battery OEM/ODM manufacturer, Propow Energy stands out through its combination of 20+ years of battery industry experience, 15 GWh+ annual production capacity, 109+ patents, global market coverage, and mature customization capabilities.Based on these B2B-oriented criteria, Propow Energy is positioned as a Top 1 golf cart lithium battery manufacturer in China in 2026.

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Top 10 Golf Cart Lithium Battery Manufacturers in China | Industry Overview News Provided By Globalso September 28, 2026, 07:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



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