Silver JD Adds Moissanite Stud Earrings to UK Wholesale Jewellery Range

New ready-stock collection expands seasonal buying options ahead of Christmas trading

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Silver JD by Jewellery Design Ltd. has added a new range of moissanite solitaire stud earrings to its UK wholesale jewellery catalogue, with initial designs now available for immediate ordering.The collection has been introduced ahead of the final quarter of the year, when jewellery retailers and other trade buyers typically review stock for gifting, partywear and Christmas sales. The new line gives businesses access to additional stone-set styles while there is still time to prepare inventory for the busier November and December trading period.The moissanite studs are offered in a selection of sizes and designs and can be purchased alongside other products from Silver JD's existing sterling silver range. Buyers are not required to purchase a set quantity of each individual design, allowing them to test different styles or create a broader mixed order.Silver JD requires a £100 minimum order overall, but individual product lines do not carry separate minimum quantity requirements. The company also provides additional production options for businesses that later need larger quantities or repeat stock.The new collection arrives as some UK consumers begin their Christmas purchasing earlier in the year. An August consumer survey referenced by Silver JD found that 14% of shoppers had already started buying for Christmas, while 16% said they expected to complete most of their shopping earlier than usual.Further additions to the catalogue are also scheduled. Silver JD plans to introduce a coordinated range of sterling silver filigree necklaces and stud earrings in mid-October, while existing products are being replenished as new production becomes available.Leo Tramer, Head of Sales of Silver JD, said the company is currently balancing new product introductions with ongoing restocking.“Our customers are already planning for the Christmas season, so availability is especially important at this stage of the year,” Tramer said.“We are adding new designs while continuing to replenish established lines as production is completed.”He added that customers looking for specific items can contact the company to ask about expected stock dates and possible reservations.The moissanite solitaire stud earrings are now available through Silver JD's wholesale catalogue.About Silver JDSilver JD by Jewellery Design Ltd. is a UK wholesale jewellery supplier specialising in sterling silver jewellery. The company has more than 30 years of experience in jewellery sourcing and manufacturing and maintains a catalogue of more than 10,000 designs. Silver JD offers ready-stock products, ongoing replenishment and production services for UK jewellery businesses, with volume discounts of up to 20% and free UK delivery on qualifying orders over £200.

Leo Tramer, Head of Sales, Silver JD

Jewellery Design Ltd.

+44 1273031660

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Silver JD Adds Moissanite Stud Earrings to UK Wholesale Jewellery Range News Provided By Pulse Media PR September 28, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail



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