UN Global Council Of Change Taps CYPFER To Strengthen Cyber Resilience Across Global Leadership Initiatives

As Leaders Navigate Rapid Global Change, the Council Moves to Safeguard Digital Communications, Knowledge, and International Engagement

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The UN Global Council of Change has tapped CYPFER, a global authority in cybersecurity, incident response, and digital resilience, to strengthen the protection surrounding its digital communications, information, and international engagement.

Focused on bringing together leaders, experts, and changemakers around issues shaping the future, the Council operates in an environment where trusted communication and secure information exchange are increasingly important. As global dialogue becomes more dependent on digital platforms, organizations convening influential voices must also address the cyber risks associated with visibility, data, and interconnected systems.

"Organizations bringing together leaders and ideas on a global scale need confidence in the systems supporting those conversations," said a representative of the UN Global Council of Change. "Engaging CYPFER reflects our commitment to maintaining trust and resilience as our work and reach continue to evolve."

Through this engagement, CYPFER will provide strategic cybersecurity advisory and digital protection capabilities designed to strengthen resilience, identify potential vulnerabilities, and help safeguard the Council's digital environment.

For CYPFER CEO Daniel Tobok, the engagement reflects the expanding role cybersecurity plays in organizations focused on international leadership and global dialogue.

"The exchange of ideas depends on trust," said Tobok. "When leaders, institutions, and communities come together to address change, protecting the digital environment supporting those conversations becomes essential. We are proud to support the UN Global Council of Change as it continues its work."

As global leadership initiatives become more digitally connected, the engagement underscores an increasingly important reality: cybersecurity is now a foundational component of trusted communication, collaboration, and long-term institutional resilience.

About CYPFER

CYPFER is a private global cybersecurity firm that helps organizations prepare for, respond to, and recover from cyber incidents through recovery-led incident response, digital forensics, cyber risk services, and 24x7 global support, delivering Cyber CertaintyTM when it matters most.

With elite incident responders, recovery specialists, threat researchers, and digital forensics experts across North America, Europe, LATAM, the Caribbean, and the Middle East, CYPFER provides 24x7x365 cybersecurity support to organizations worldwide. Trusted by global enterprises, law firms, insurance carriers, and strategic partners, CYPFER is known for its hands-on, white-glove approach that combines deep technical expertise with strategic guidance, clear communication, and relentless execution when every second matters.

Core Incident Response & Recovery services include:

Ransomware Response, Recovery & Post-Breach Restoration – Rapid on-site and remote containment and coordinated response leveraging tactical threat actor communications to uncover the full scope of impact, stabilize operations, and restore systems with minimal disruption.

Incident Response – Recovery-focused support for ransomware, business email compromise, and advanced cyber threats.

CYCOMMS – Tactical recovery capability embedded directly into CYPFER's Incident Response model, designed to slow attacker escalation, validate breach claims, reduce pressure on leadership, and protect restoration timelines while technical teams regain control.

Digital Forensics – Investigations designed to uncover malicious activity, insider threats, unauthorized access, and data compromise.

Cyber Readiness & Advisory services include:

Cyber Risk Services – Pre- and post-breach expertise including technical testing, red teaming, tabletop exercises, and readiness assessments designed to identify gaps and strengthen cyber resilience.

Incident Response & Recovery Retainers – Flexible retainers providing guaranteed priority access to CYPFER's global experts, 24x7x365 rapid response support, and scalable coverage tailored to organizational needs.

Advanced Intelligence & Innovation capabilities include:

CYNTURIONTM Group – CYPFER's cyber-physical risk and intelligence division, delivering proactive assessments across digital, behavioural, and physical environments to help organizations reduce risk before threats escalate. Built by former CIA, NSA, FBI, and JSOC operators.

Cyrface – An AI-powered assessment platform leveraged through CYPFER to deliver continuous cyber posture visibility and real-time risk insights across 16 security domains. Designed to move organizations beyond static point-in-time assessments, Cyrface helps identify security gaps earlier, strengthen decision making, and quantify financial cyber risk.

CYPFER operates globally from offices across the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, and the Cayman Islands, with more than 250 cybersecurity professionals across six continents and 12 time zones. As part of its continued global expansion, the company is on track to grow its team to more than 300 elite cybersecurity professionals by the end of 2026.

For media inquiries, please contact CYPFER's PR Team at....

Richard Dolan

LIVERICH Media

+1 866-708-4948

...

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UN Global Council of Change Taps CYPFER to Strengthen Cyber Resilience Across Global Leadership Initiatives News Provided By LIVERICH Media September 28, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, IT Industry, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology...



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