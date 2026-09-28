Crunchy Garlic with Chilli Oil from Japan Arrives in Europe - UMAMI TOPPING, a condiment that expands the potential of toppings

UMAMI TOPPING: Relish the Crunch

Growth and Popularity in Overseas Markets (United States, Asia)

Benefits of Introducing to the Retail Market

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S&B Foods Inc.

- UMAMI TOPPING, a condiment that expands the potential of toppings -

JAPAN, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- S&B Foods Inc. is set to launch UMAMI TOPPING, a key product for overseas markets, in Europe, starting with the UK.

UMAMI TOPPING: Relish the Crunch

UMAMI TOPPING is a topping-style condiment developed for overseas markets based on the Okazu La-yu (Chilli Oil) sold in Japan. Unlike regular chilli oil, Okazu La-yu contains fried garlic and other ingredients and has therefore established a market in Japan as a new category of chilli oil thanks to its chunky texture. In Japan, customers appreciate Okazu La-yu for the large number of different ingredients it contains, and its perfect balance of spiciness and umami flavour.

Source: Our own research, July 2022 (people who have purchased crunchy garlic with chilli oil before), excerpt of the top nine items

UMAMI TOPPING capitalises on these aspects and is a highly versatile product. Simply drizzle on some of this highly flavourful oil with a crunchy texture to add a touch of flavour to sushi, meat dishes, salads and more. Unlike traditional seasonings and condiments, we recommend using this product as topping, thereby making it an excellent way to complement and add to existing recipes. UMAMI TOPPING is a versatile product that is easily adaptable for applications in both the restaurant sector and the retail sector, opening up a world of possibilities for exciting promotional displays and menu suggestions.

UMAMI TOPPING brand website:



The Japanese Crunchy Garlic with Chilli Oil Market and Background to the Development of UMAMI TOPPING

UMAMI TOPPING was born from the same category of chilli oil that can be munched on, epitomised by the Okazu Chilli Oil that S&B sells in Japan. Looking at the overall chilli oil market in Japan, the market expanded rapidly with the launch of Okazu Chilli Oil in 2010. Since then, it has firmly established itself, maintaining a consistent market size.

UMAMI TOPPING, which was launched as an export-only version of the Okazu Chilli Oil sold in Japan, has seen a significant increase in sales in recent years, positioning it as a major product alongside curry and wasabi, and achieving sales levels similar to those of Okazu Chilli Oil in Japan.

Growth and Popularity in Overseas Markets (United States, Asia)

UMAMI TOPPING is steadily gaining ground in overseas markets.

Widely used in the United States as a topping for sushi rolls

It is also used on a wide range of dishes including seafood (carpaccio and sashimi), ramen and gyoza dumplings.

Its balance of texture and spiciness is highly regarded.

Established as a topping for both restaurant meals and home cooking in South Korea

It is used on a variety of dishes, including rice porridge, noodle dishes and vegetable dishes.

People enjoy its crunchy texture, spicy flavour and versatility, and sales continue to grow.

These diverse ways of using UMAMI TOPPING have led to increased sales, and in 2025, we added UMAMI TOPPING SPICY to the lineup in the United States and South Korea, which combines intense spiciness with umami flavour. We also reviewed the ingredients of the original UMAMI TOPPING and removed almonds, an allergen, so that more customers can enjoy the product with peace of mind.

Key Points of the Development for Europe (Behind the Scenes of the Product Launch)

We made the following optimisations for the European market:

Regulatory compliance and quality assurance

Adoption of new ingredients that comply with strict European food regulations.

Use of non-GMO ingredients to comply with local standards.

Product variations

Creation of two varieties, MILD and SPICY, to meet the needs of consumers with different spice preferences.

MILD

A subtly spicy flavour that elevates dishes with its distinct texture, crunch and exquisite umami.

Mainly intended to be used as a topping to take advantage of its intense umami and crunchy texture.

(Recommended as a topping for sushi and hot dogs)

SPICY

An intense spiciness that will also appeal to fans of Asian cuisine.

Can also be used as a seasoning or to add a piquant accent to dishes.

(Recommended for adding a touch of spice to ramen or gyoza dumplings)

What sets it apart is not only its unique toppings, but also its authentic Japanese origin and rich umami flavour.

Benefits of Introducing to the Retail Market

In the UK, topping-style seasonings, such as Crispy Chilli Oil and Chilli Crunch, are becoming increasingly popular. By offering not only spiciness but also a distinctive umami flavour, Umami Topping can differentiate itself from existing products in the category and drive stronger shelf sales.

UMAMI TOPPING offers the following benefits:

"UMAMI" products that are directly aligned with Japanese food trends

Highly versatile for use as a topping on a variety of dishes

Easy to display on the in-store merchandising as an instant flavour-boosting product

Scalable shelf allocation thanks to the introduction of different varieties (MILD/SPICY)

Fish and Chips with UMAMI TOPPING Recipe

Katsu Curry with UMAMI TOPPING Recipe

Hot Dog with UMAMI TOPPING Recipe

European Expansion

August 2026

Sales are scheduled to start in Japanese and Asian supermarkets in Europe (the UK).

(Including Japan Centre and Oseyo.)

October 2026

We will be operating a stall at JAPAN MATSURI in London. We plan to offer tasting of UMAMI TOPPING.

Japan Matsuri London – JAPAN MATSURI 2026 will return to Trafalgar Square, the date of event will be announced shortly.

Through UMAMI TOPPING, S&B Foods will expand the value of Japanese food culture globally and create a new food scene.

Company Overview

S&B Foods Inc. is a Japanese food manufacturer with a core focus on spices, herbs and seasonings.

Since its establishment in 1923, S&B has established a strong position in the Japanese curry and spice categories, and is expanding its business in North America, Asia and Europe, backed by a diverse product portfolio and a stable supply system.

We develop products that align with the food culture and comply with the regulations of each market, and are working to expand our seasoning business globally.

Official Instagram (UK):



S&B Foods Global Site:

S&B Foods UK website - Authentic Taste of Japan

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