Stocktwits M&A Watch: PSKY, WBD, BP, DVN, RKLB, IRDM Stocks In Focus



Paramount Skydance said last week that it proposed a $7.5 billion ​senior secured term loan as part of a ‌broader financing move to fund its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

BP, the British oil major, reportedly considered a deal to purchase Devon Energy's South Texas operations, according to a Reuters report last week, but has since backed away. Last week, Iridium stockholders approved Rocket Lab's acquisition of Iridium, marking an important milestone toward completing the $8 billion transaction.

This week, multiple deals are in focus on Wall Street, with several marquee names in the midst of or exploring mergers and acquisitions to bolster their businesses.

Paramount Skydance (PSKY) said last week that it proposed a $7.5 billion ​senior secured term loan as part of a ‌broader financing move to fund its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

BP (BP) also reportedly explored a potential deal to buy Devon Energy's (DVN) South Texas operations, Reuters said.

Meanwhile, shareholders of Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) approved a deal under which Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) would acquire the company.

Paramount Forges Ahead With Warner Bros. Acquisition

Paramount Skydance said last Thursday that it has launched a syndication for a proposed $7.5 billion ​senior secured term loan to fund its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

The financing proposal comes shortly after Paramount settled legal challenges with a California-led group of states and the Writers Guild of America related to its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros., clearing key domestic hurdles.

Paramount is seeking to raise $7.5 billion through an incremental Term B loan, subject to market and other conditions, and plans to raise about $44.4 billion in additional secured debt alongside previously announced financing.

The company said the proceeds, together with cash on hand and previously raised equity, would help fund the Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition and repay some existing debt. The combined company is expected to carry approximately $80 billion of debt once the transaction closes.

Additionally, Paramount also announced that it is moving the listing of its Class B common stock from Nasdaq to the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 6.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around PSKY stock was 'extremely bullish' at the time of writing amid 'high' message volumes. Meanwhile, sentiment was in the 'bearish' territory for WBD stock.

PSKY stock is down more than 24% year-to-date, while WBD stock has gained more than 8% in the same time.

BP Reportedly Eyed Devon's Eagle Ford Assets

BP, the British petroleum company, reportedly considered a deal to purchase Devon Energy's South Texas operations, according to a Reuters report from last week.

However, sources familiar with the matter said BP has now backed away from the deal.

The London-based energy major has shifted gears to refocus on its oil and gas business under CEO Meg O'Neill after years of eyeing renewable energy.

The company is exploring some shale assets placed on sale, according to the report, after gaining access to data provided to prospective buyers so they can evaluate the merits of a deal. Among them ​was the data room for Devon's Eagle Ford asset, which opened in late August, as per the report. According to analysts at TPH Research, Devon's asset could be worth around $4.5 billion, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, Devon Energy and Coterra Energy officially completed their $58 billion all-stock merger on May 7, creating a large-cap U.S. oil and gas shale powerhouse

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BP stock and DVN stock was both 'bearish' at the time of writing.

BP's U.S.-listed shares have risen more than 23% in 2026, while DVN stock is up over 24% over the same period.

Iridium Communications Shareholders Approve Merger Plan With Rocket Lab

Last week, Iridium stockholders approved its acquisition by Rocket Lab, marking an important milestone toward completing the $8 billion transaction.

About 99.6% of the votes were cast in favor of the transaction, representing roughly 81% of Iridium's outstanding shares of common stock entitled to vote.

Under the terms of the deal, Iridium stockholders will receive $27 in cash and an undisclosed number of shares of Rocket Lab common stock for each share of Iridium common stock outstanding at closing. The transaction is valued at about $54 per share of Iridium common stock and is expected to be completed by mid-2027.

“Today's vote is an important milestone toward bringing together two companies with complementary capabilities, a shared commitment to innovation, and deep experience supporting some of the world's most critical missions. We look forward to completing the transaction and entering this exciting next chapter with Rocket Lab,” said Matt Desch, CEO, Iridium.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around IRDM stock slipped from 'extremely bullish' to 'bullish' territory over 24 hours, while sentiment was 'bullish' for RKLB stock.

IRDM stock has gained more than 174% in 2026, while RKLB stock is down more than 2% in the same period.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.