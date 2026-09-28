16 Lakh Followers, A Final Call And A Mother's Alert: Who Was Nidhi Tiwari, Influencer Who Died By Suicide

Nidhi Tiwari had built a large social media following, with over 16 lakh followers. Her death has drawn attention to her online presence, including earlier videos and a final emotional post. Police are examining digital traces alongside call records.

Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli is witnessing an ongoing police investigation into the death of 30-year-old social media influencer Nidhi Tiwari, whose online presence had made her a familiar face to millions of followers. The circumstances surrounding her death on Saturday night have raised questions about her final phone conversation with Sonu Singh, an engineer working for an outsourcing company linked to Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL).

According to family members, quoted by Aaj Tak report, Singh was speaking to Nidhi shortly before the incident. He later called her mother, Hemlata Tiwari, and alerted her to the situation. Police are now examining the sequence of events, including the phone conversation and other available evidence.

The exact reason behind Nidhi's death has not yet been established. Police are yet to publicly disclose the complete contents of the conversation, and there is no confirmed account of what was said immediately before the incident.

The incident took place at the family's home in Bhusa Mod, in the Morwa area of Singrauli. At around 8.20 pm, Nidhi was in an upstairs room while she was reportedly speaking to Sonu Singh over the phone.

Her family has said that an argument took place during the conversation. Shortly afterwards, Singh contacted Hemlata and told her to go upstairs because Nidhi was in danger.

Hemlata and her daughters rushed to the upper floor, but the room was locked from inside. Relatives were called for help, and Nidhi's brother-in-law Nilesh Mishra also reached the house. The family opened the room and found Nidhi in a critical condition.

She was taken to NCL Hospital in Singrauli, where doctors examined her and declared her dead. Police subsequently began an inquiry into the circumstances of the death.

Singh has emerged as an important person in the sequence of events because he was reportedly the last person known to have spoken to Nidhi before the incident.

Singh is originally from Punjab and is reported to be working as an engineer with an outsourcing company associated with NCL. His work brought him to Singrauli and nearby areas, where he is said to have met Nidhi. The two later began communicating.

The key question for investigators is what was discussed during their final conversation. Family members have spoken about an argument, but the exact content of the conversation has not been publicly established. Police are examining call records and other evidence to understand the sequence of events.

At present, there is no confirmed public finding establishing that the conversation caused Nidhi's death. Any link between the discussion and the incident will have to be determined through the investigation.

Nidhi was closely associated with Singrauli, where she lived with her mother and sisters. Reports differ on some details of her family background, including her place of origin, but her family had been settled in the area for years.

Her father, Ashok Tiwari, has been described in reports as being originally from Uttar Pradesh. He had worked at the Hindalco power plant in Singrauli before retiring. The family had a house in the Morwa area.

Nidhi was one of four sisters. Her mother Hemlata has said that one of her elder daughters died by suicide around five years ago. Another sister is married and lives in Varanasi. Nidhi herself was unmarried.

The family has been left trying to understand what happened in the final hours of her life. Her popularity was especially visible through dance reels, live sessions and regular interactions with followers across platforms.

Nidhi had built a substantial following on social media through reels, live videos and other posts. Current reports put her combined Facebook and Instagram following at around 16 lakh, with roughly nine lakh followers on Facebook and seven lakh on Instagram.

She was also active in local cultural programmes and had taken part in beauty contests. Reports have said she won the Miss Pretty India title in 2024 and had aspirations of working in music and films.

Her digital presence has become another part of the public discussion following her death. Old videos and posts have resurfaced across social media, with viewers looking back at comments she had made about relationships, loneliness and her personal life.

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A post shared by Nidhi Tiwari (@nidhitiwari3916)

One of her earlier live videos has also attracted attention. In the clip, she responds to followers' questions about relationships, marriage and having a boyfriend or husband. She speaks about being alone and says she usually sleeps early because she does not have such a relationship.

Another old live video is being discussed because Nidhi appears to speak about her mood and feeling stressed from within. However, these older videos alone do not establish what caused her death, and their relevance will depend on the findings of the police investigation.

A social media post shared shortly before her death has also drawn attention. In the post, Nidhi wrote about an 'incomplete heart' and finding completeness within herself.

However, a social media post, by itself, cannot establish a person's state of mind or explain the circumstances of a death. Police are examining the post along with phone records and other information rather than treating it as a standalone explanation.

Morwa police have registered a case of unnatural death and begun their investigation. Police officials have said that all aspects of the case are being examined and that the real reason behind the death will become clear only after the investigation.

The final phone conversation is likely to remain an important part of that process because it occurred shortly before the incident and was followed by Singh's call to Nidhi's mother. The investigation will need to distinguish carefully between verified evidence, family statements and online speculation as the case develops over time.